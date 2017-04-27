DSW Taps Nordstrom Vet Michele Love for Top Role

Courtesy Image

In a major move, DSW has appointed Michele Love as its EVP and COO, effective May 1.

Love will be charged with bringing DSW’s unique place in the market to life and driving demand. She will oversee all aspects of consumer engagement, marketing and digital.

The executive has worked at Nordstrom for the last 32 years, in several leadership capacities, and she most recently spearheaded the expansion of Nordstrom Rack. Love will report directly to DSW’s CEO, Roger Rawlins.

Additionally, the company appointed James Weinberg as GMM of women’s footwear and Nancy Pastor as GMM of accessories. Those executives will report directly to DSW’s vice chairman and chief merchandising officer, Debbie Ferrée.

A DSW storefront. Courtesy of DSW Inc.

Weinberg, who joined DSW in 2015, was most recently SVP and general manager of the company’s affiliate business group and SVP of commercial operations at DSW Inc. Pastor was most recently group VP of jewelry, handbags and dress accessories at Macy’s.

The retailer has moved aggressively to overhaul its operation since Rawlins, 50, was officially promoted to the CEO role in January, following the retirement of former chief Michael MacDonald. Last October, Rawlins told FN he had emphasized three essential words: focus, tempo and disruption. “In regard to focus, we had lost our way because we were doing so many projects, whether it was omnichannel work, enterprise planning, assortment planning, you name it,” he said. “We’re getting focused on the business.”