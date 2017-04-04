A Former Saks and Ralph Lauren Leader Is Named CEO of Aerosoles Group

By / 1 min ago
aerosoles marketing campaign
Aerosoles spring '17 marketing campaign.
Courtesy of brand.

Aerosoles Group, Edison, N.J., has named Denise Incandela to the post of CEO. Former CEO and President R. Shawn Neville, will assume the role of executive chairman of the board, a director and  Both are effective immediately.

According to the company, Neville has relocated to Colorado for personal reasons, but will remain involved in the company in his range of roles.

Related
9 Yellow Shoes for Spring Inspired by Naomie Harris' Oscars Look

Incandela has also been appointed to the the company’s board of directors. Prior to joining Aerosoles, she was president of Ralph Lauren Global Digital and CIEM, leading its global consumer direct business. She also spent over 14 years at Saks Fifth Avenue in roles including EVP and chief marketing officer and EVP & president Saks Direct.

Denise Incandela Aerosoles Group CEO Denise Incandela. Courtesy of brand.

“Denise has an outstanding track record of success in senior executive positions with premier fashion companies and brands in both retail and ecommerce,” said Neville. “She will be a great addition to the company and I look forward to working with her and the team to further elevate the brand, our products, and engagement with customers and consumers at the intersection of fashion and performance.”

Added Incandela, “I am thrilled to join Aerosoles at this exciting time in its history as I see tremendous potential for the company. I am executed to leverage my branding, merchandising, retail and ecommerce experience to lead Aerosoles into its next phase of growth.”

Want More?

30-Year-Old Comfort Shoe Brand Aerosoles Is Getting a Major Upgrade

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s