A Former Saks and Ralph Lauren Leader Is Named CEO of Aerosoles Group

Aerosoles spring '17 marketing campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Aerosoles Group, Edison, N.J., has named Denise Incandela to the post of CEO. Former CEO and President R. Shawn Neville, will assume the role of executive chairman of the board, a director and Both are effective immediately.

According to the company, Neville has relocated to Colorado for personal reasons, but will remain involved in the company in his range of roles.

Incandela has also been appointed to the the company’s board of directors. Prior to joining Aerosoles, she was president of Ralph Lauren Global Digital and CIEM, leading its global consumer direct business. She also spent over 14 years at Saks Fifth Avenue in roles including EVP and chief marketing officer and EVP & president Saks Direct.

Aerosoles Group CEO Denise Incandela. Courtesy of brand.

“Denise has an outstanding track record of success in senior executive positions with premier fashion companies and brands in both retail and ecommerce,” said Neville. “She will be a great addition to the company and I look forward to working with her and the team to further elevate the brand, our products, and engagement with customers and consumers at the intersection of fashion and performance.”

Added Incandela, “I am thrilled to join Aerosoles at this exciting time in its history as I see tremendous potential for the company. I am executed to leverage my branding, merchandising, retail and ecommerce experience to lead Aerosoles into its next phase of growth.”

