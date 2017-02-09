Puma Reports Profit Jump for Full Year

Courtesy of Puma.

Puma boosted sales but posted losses during the fourth quarter.

The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based firm, which is controlled by French group Kering, said total sales rose 9 percent to 958.2 million euros, or $1 billion, in the three months ended Dec. 31, citing positive developments in all regions and product segments.

The German sporting goods firm recorded a net loss of 4.6 million euros, or $5 million, versus a loss of 4.3 million euros, or $4.7 million, during the same period a year earlier, impacted by adjustment of tax provisions.

The gross margin — a key indicator of profitability — rose to 44.6 percent from 42.7 percent in the prior-year period, while EBIT jumped 30.2 percent to 14.1 million euros, or $15.20 million.

For the full year, net profit jumped 68 percent to 62.4 million euros, or $69.1 million, on sales that increased 7.1 percent, or 10.2 percent on currency-adjusted terms, to 3.63 billion euros, or $4.01 billion.

All dollar rates are calculated at average exchange rates for the period concerned.

“2016 ended as we had hoped with revenue growth in all regions and product segments as well as a significant increase in EBIT and net earnings,” said Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer of Puma SE. Gulden said the company would continue toward its goal of becoming the “fastest sports brand in the world.”

In 2017, the company said it expects net earnings to “improve significantly.” The company is forecasting currency-adjusted net sales will increase at a mid- to high-single-digit rate, but operating expenses should continue to increase due to further investments in marketing, updating and expanding retail stores, and in IT infrastructure.