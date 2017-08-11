Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetic Business Will be Worth $1B by 2022 — Here’s How Much She’s Worth

View Slideshow Kylie Jenner poses for Women's Wear Daily. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner turns 20 today, but she’s already made more money than most will see in a lifetime.

The “Life of Kylie” star earned $18 million in 2016, enough to make her the second-highest paid reality star after older sister Kim Kardashian West, who raked in $51 million in that timespan. And in 2017, Jenner — the youngest person on Forbes’ list of the highest earning celebrities — has already earned $41 million.

Kylie Jenner’s pop-up store at Topanga Westfield includes her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, as well as her self-branded underwear, phone cases, T-shirts and sweaters. Splash.

While Jenner became famous through starring on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the bulk of her finances have come through other ventures, especially her lucrative Kylie Cosmetics company, which has raked in $420 million in just 18 months. By 2022, when Jenner is 25, the business is estimated to be worth an impressive $1 billion, according to WWD. Meanwhile, beauty mega-giant L’Oréal took 80 years to hit the $1 billion mark.

The 20-year-old has also grown her fortune through several business opportunities in the shoe industry, including a sneaker deal with Puma that, according to her brother-in-law, Kanye West, is worth $1 million. Jenner has her own sneaker, called the Puma Fierce, which sells for $90 a pair, and recently starred in a spring ’17 campaign that shows the star lunging through air.

Puma Fierce Strap Flocking Courtesy of Puma

Jenner also runs a clothing and accessories line called Kendall + Kylie, along with older sister Kendall, selling shoes starting at just $52.

In the past, she’s inked endorsement deals with California casual company Pacsun and high-street retailer Topshop. Earlier this year, the cosmetics mogul sold items from her personal closet on TheRealReal.com, revealing an impressive shoe assortment including everything from APL sneakers to fur-trimmed Balmain booties to lacy Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-highs.

