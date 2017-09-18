These Top-Selling Women’s Shoes Helped Kurt Geiger’s Sales Rise Double Digits

Kurt Geiger women's trainers. Selfridges & Co.

Kurt Geiger is on the rise.

The multibrand European shoe retailer today reported a full-year sales gain of 12 percent to 330 million pounds, or $445 million at current exchange, with comp growth of 11 percent. (The reporting period is the full-year ended Jan. 28.)

Those gains are partly attributable to the Kurt Geiger women’s fashion trainer business, which saw sales advance a solid 48 percent during the year, the company said.

Sales for the company’s women’s accessories collections were also up 18 percent, and 12 percent in the men’s footwear category during the period.

CEO Neil Clifford said the company — which has switched hands three times in the past five years, landing with current owner Cinven in 2015 — is focused on several growth pillars including investments in digital innovation and global expansion.

“Kurt Geiger is a fashion-forward-looking business, and we are ambitious for this company’s future, its people and its partners,” CEO Neil Clifford said in a release. “It is important that we invest, innovate and evolve dynamically to do what we do better and to broaden our ranges and strengthen our appeal to customers across countries and age demographics.”

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — or EBITDA — increased 11 percent to 33.9 million pounds, or $45.7 million.

To date, digital growth has already been a significant part of the equation for the firm, with online sales rising 26 percent and accounting for 23 percent of the company’s total revenue.

The firm also announced today that it has added five new board members: Michelle Ryan, former executive of Jimmy Choo, Burberry and Saint Laurent; Steven Sousa, an SVP at Michael Kors; Robin Philips, director of omnichannel at Boots UK; Giuseppe Guillot, former COO at Yoox Group; and Ross Warden; a 16-year Kurt Geiger veteran and currently head of retail at the company.