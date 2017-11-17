Foot Locker Stock Makes Its Highest Leap in 40 Years; Here’s Why

Foot Locker REX Shutterstock

Inc. just gave investors something to cheer about.

The specialty athletic retailer — which recently appeared to be slowing down after two years of blockbuster growth — today reported third-quarter earnings that were significantly better than expected.

On the heels of the announcement, Foot Locker shares spiked 30 percent, marking the stock’s best performance in four decades, according to CNBC.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, shares remained up more than 23 percent to $39.21.

During Q3, Foot Locker’s reported profit declined 35 percent to $102 million, or 81 cents per diluted share. But on an adjusted basis, profits were $110 million, or 87 cents per diluted share — handily topping analysts’ bets for diluted earnings per share of 80 cents.

Total sales decreased 0.8 percent to $1.9 billion, but bested forecasts for sales of $1.8 billion. Comparable store sales declined 3.7 percent.

Market watchers and investors likely viewed today’s results as a sign of hope after recently being down on the retailer amid concerns of an athletic-industry slowdown, bolstered by waning momentum at Nike and Under Armour.

During a call with investors today, Chairman and CEO Dick Johnson said the firm cut corporate and division staff during the third quarter in a move to weather industry hardships.

“While it was a very important step in keeping us headed in the right direction on this journey through the turbulence that defines the retail industry today, it was also a very difficult and painful step,” Johnson said of the staff reduction, although he did not give specific numbers. “It was hard to see people who have contributed a great deal to the company leave the business.”

He further hinted that the retailer is planning more aggressive moves: “With the disruption we are witnessing in retail in general, in the athletic industry more specifically, we will have to make many critical decisions as we shape our future.” (In Q2, Foot Locker upped the number of planned store closures this year from 100, to 135.)

Johnson also addressed concerns over the future of athletic behemoth Nike as well as Adidas’ booming success.

“We see our biggest vendor, Nike, on the verge of a major breakthrough in terms of product innovation and customer engagement — and of course, we’re working closely with them on that,” Johnson told investors. “Adidas, meanwhile, has certainly proved that they, too, could compete at the highest levels.”

Looking ahead, Foot Locker’s chief said he believes the company can also top its fourth quarter forecasts, which calls for a comparable sales decline of 3 percent to 4 percent.