Famous Footwear Parent Says It Lost $35 Million in Revenues Due to Hurricanes

A Famous Footwear store. Courtesy of brand

Caleres Inc. shares are tumbling in after-hours trading — they were down more than 10 percent to $27.81 as of 4:45 p.m. ET — after the firm announced third-quarter results that missed expectations.

The owner of family-footwear retailer and brands such as Sam Edelman and Franco Sarto said today that its Q3 profits were roughly flat year-over-year at $34.4 million, or 80 cents per diluted share. Analysts had expected the firm to post diluted earnings per share of 85 cents.

Revenue, meanwhile, gained 5.8 percent year-over-year, to $774.7 million, but missed forecasts for revenue of $785.8 million.

Consistent with many other footwear and apparel companies reporting third-quarter earnings, Caleres said its results during the period were negatively impacted by hurricanes that made landfall in Florida and Texas. Specifically, the company said it lost about $35 million in sales due to the hurricanes. (DSW Inc., Macy’s Inc., Nordstrom Inc. were among the companies to cite a negative impact from Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria in Q3.)

Overall, Famous Footwear made the largest contribution to Caleres’ revenues during the period, gaining 1.1 percent over the prior year to $473.1 million. The retailer’s back-to-school same-store-sales were up 2.6 percent and its Q3 same-store-sales were up 0.9 percent.

“Our strong start to the third quarter in August was interrupted by hurricanes in September and an unseasonably warm start to fall in October,” said chairman, president and CEO Diane Sullivan. “Even though the quarter became progressively more challenging, we delivered improvement in gross margin and generated strong cash flow, while paying down our revolver borrowings.”

The firm maintained its fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS guidance and continues to expect diluted EPS in the range of $2.10 to $2.20.