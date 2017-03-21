Stuart Weitzman’s Top 9 Shoes of All Time

View Slideshow Chrissy Teigen's Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. REX Shutterstock

Five decades. A lot of standout shoes.

Stuart Weitzman designed many memorable styles over the years, but his very first shoe — the Stari —might have been the most special of them all. After all, the designer crafted it when he was 19 and it was bronzed by his father.

Last year, the designer told FN about the style he considered was his best ever.

“Hands down, the standout style of my career is the Highland boot. It was inspired by both a girl’s love affair with leggings and Julia Roberts’ sex appeal in ‘Pretty Woman’ but engineered for Julia Roberts in real life. This boot is the perfect accessory for the leg,” said Weitzman. “It has always bothered me that boots in general hide the beauty of a girl’s leg. The stretch suede and the thigh-high length have overcome this problem by showing the leg in its most sexy way.”

Meanwhile, the designer is also well known for his red carpet favorite, the barely-there Nudist style. Nearly every celebrity has donned the look at one time or another.

