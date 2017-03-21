Stuart Weitzman’s Top 9 Shoes of All Time

By / 3 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen Oscars 2017 Red Carpet View Slideshow
Chrissy Teigen's Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.
REX Shutterstock

Five decades. A lot of standout shoes.

Stuart Weitzman designed many memorable styles over the years, but his very first shoe — the Stari —might have been the most special of them all. After all, the designer crafted it when he was 19 and it was bronzed by his father.

Related
Beyoncé Said She's Danced 'a Thousand Miles' in This Brand's Shoes

Last year, the designer told FN about the style he considered was his best ever.

“Hands down, the standout style of my career is the Highland boot. It was inspired by both a girl’s love affair with leggings and Julia Roberts’ sex appeal in ‘Pretty Woman’ but engineered for Julia Roberts in real life. This boot is the perfect accessory for the leg,” said Weitzman. “It has always bothered me that boots in general hide the beauty of a girl’s leg. The stretch suede and the thigh-high length have overcome this problem by showing the leg in its most sexy way.”

Meanwhile, the designer is also well known for his red carpet favorite, the barely-there Nudist style. Nearly every celebrity has donned the look at one time or another.

To view all of Weitzman’s top nine styles from over the years, click through the gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s