After Recent Death of Iconic Designer, the Show at Maison Alaïa Will Go On

An Azzedine Alaïa retrospective slated to open at London’s Design Museum in May figures among the ongoing homages to the late couturier, who died of heart failure last month. For anyone pondering the fate of the house, the show will go on.

Its next ready-to-wear and accessories collections will be presented in January and March, according to a statement released by Maison Alaïa on Monday. However, no information was provided on who will design them.

Caroline Fabre Bazin is Maison Alaïa’s studio director.

The house and its know-how are set to live on through a series of exhibitions and events, working with various collaborators from the Alaïa “family.” They kick off with an exhibition timed for Paris Couture Week in January, curated by Olivier Saillard, who was behind a major Alaïa retrospective that marked the reopening of Paris’ Musée Galliera in 2013. The show will be held at the house’s headquarters in the Marais district at the Galerie Alaïa on Rue de la Verrerie.

Timed with the London Alaïa retrospective, meanwhile, will be the opening of the Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned brand’s first London flagship, located at 139 New Bond Street. Alaïa had helped to produce the show alongside Mark Wilson, chief curator of the Groninger Museum.

The couturier’s art foundation, the Azzedine Alaïa Association, which he began in 2007 with his life partner, the painter Christophe von Weyhe, and his retailer friend Carla Sozzani, will become the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation, gathering works collected during the span of 50 years at the Rue de Moussy headquarters, where he lived and worked. It also boasts a library dedicated to fashion and culture that will be made available to researchers.

The house plans to stage a series of exhibitions covering topics including fashion and design. Maison Alaïa also plans to sponsor scholarships for promising young talent, according to the statement.