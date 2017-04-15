Librarians Trolled Ivanka Trump on Twitter in the Best Way

Ivanka Trump sent out a message on Twitter praising the work of librarians and set off a torrent of responses amid Donald’s proposed budget cuts to defund libraries Courtesy of Twitter.

Ivanka Trump felt the wrath of librarians on Twitter.

The special assistant to her father, President Donald Trump, sent out a tweet on Thursday praising librarians and National Library Week, but set off a torrent of responses amid Donald’s proposed federal budget cuts to defund libraries.

This #NationalLibraryWeek, we honor our libraries and librarians for opening our eyes to the world of knowledge, learning and reading! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2017

“Defunding libraries as proposed in your dad’s budget hurts hardworking Americans,” nonprofit organization EveryLibrary, began in a series of tweets, adding, “Cuts to federal funding for libraries are absolutely unconscionable, cruel, and unnecessary. #saveIMLS #library.”

President Trump aims to slash funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), an agency that has been the primary source of federal support for past 20 years for the country’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums.

In response to Trump’s budget proposal, the IMLS wrote in a statement: “We’ve invested in rural and smaller communities by supporting basic infrastructure and by developing libraries as local community hubs for broadband connectivity and digital literacy training — helping many residents gain job-related skills and, in many cases, find employment. In summary, our grants and programs support libraries and museums as essential contributors to improving Americans’ quality of life.”

EveryLibrary tweets to Ivanka emphasized the organization’s significance on economic growth, writing, “Thousands of American businesses start with, and rely on, the resources found at the library.”

For the head of her namesake lifestyle brand, the message that having access to libraries helps many Americans launch their own businesses will certainly resonate, as she has said that in her new White House role as special assistant to President Trump, she wants to build job growth for Americans.

Speaking to “CBS This Morning” in her first interview since taking the role she asserted to Gayle King that she has relinquished her duties behind Brand Ivanka, adding that she will “be an asset to the administration… help my father and, ultimately, the country.”

Ivanka — whose namesake label includes shoes, apparel, jewelry and handbag categories — formally separated from running her brand after her father won the presidential election ( continues to hold the footwear license for the brand.).

The company is placed in a trust run by her husband Jared Kushner’s family, she confirmed on CBS.

The businesswoman announced last month that she accepted a formal White House job as special assistant to her father, President Trump. The position is without pay but will be subjected to federal ethics rules.

Since relocating to Washington, D.C., from New York City, where the brand has its headquarters, Ivanka has participated in summits with international leaders, including a meeting with tech titans on innovation and job growth. And she lead a commission between German and American business executives during a summit with President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.