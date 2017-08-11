Explore FN Platform’s Offering of New Exhibitors and Events On the Show Floor

By / 2 hours ago
FN Platform show floor Vegas
FN Platform show floor.
Courtesy FN Platform

There are lots of new ways to be inspired at this season’s FN Platform show. Art installations, on-the spot beauty sessions and the work of up-and-coming designers are among the offerings on the show floor.

Also, suggests Leslie Gallin, president of footwear for UBM Advanstar, parent of FN Platform, “chill down, have a drink and network with customers and comrades” at the Opening Night Concert, which includes a performance by the band World Classic Rockers. The following is a list of highlighted events Aug. 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, Level 1.

Related
How Trade Show Organizers Are Maintaining Their Edge in a Tough Business Climate

Aug. 14-16

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

French art installation

Play Lounge

Watch French graffiti artist Huit, known for his colorful, urban street work, create custom art.

New Exhibitors Show floor entrance

Start out shopping with a sneak peek of brands never before seen at the show, including Tiannia Barnes, Becki Coackley, Anniel, Frou Frouz, Fringe by Ella & Rubi and Chelsea Paris.

Espadrilles from Spain

Zen Lounge

Craftswomen from Cárvacas, Spain, will be demonstrating the art of espadrille-making.

Hush Puppies Decades Display Show floor entrance

Hush Puppies, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2018, will take showgoers on a walk through the decades with its limitededition collection of iconic men’s styles.

Mobile Beauty Team hair and makeup touch-ups

Cosmo Lounge

Enjoy a complimentary beauty session courtesy of the on-demand beauty service website mobilebeautyteam.com.

Made in Italy Pavilion

Booths 80311-80419

Shop a range of trend-driven Italian footwear.

French Footwear Association Pavilion

Booths 80423-80424, 80523

Federation Francaise de la Chaussure has assembled a range of brands with French-made footwear.

Pensole Footwear Design Academy

Booth 82500 Exclusive

FN Platform sneaker creations by students of the academy.

Aug. 14

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Opening Night Concert

FN Café

Members from legendary bands Steppenwolf, Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Santana and Boston will perform.

Aug. 15

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Make-a-Wish Miles and National Shoe Travelers donation event

Play Lounge

NST is working with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to collect unused frequent-fl yer miles and turn them into plane tickets for children and their families to fulfill special wishes.

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

5 on 5 with FN

Bond Lounge

Footwear News brings together fi ve of the footwear industry’s top players for an open discussion on embracing the new consumer.

Aug. 16

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Awards will be given for “Best New Exhibitor,” “Most Innovative Booth Interior” and “Most Creative Use of Exhibit Space.”