Urban Outfitters and Reebok Join Forces for Spring 2017

Reebok Freestyle Hi sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Urban Outfitters and Reebok have collaborated on a collection of apparel and footwear that made its debut today.

Splashed with the iconic Reebok logo are long-sleeve sweatshirts, graphic tees and two-piece track suits inspired by archival designs. The collaboration also extends its spirit of ’80s activewear in three new footwear styles: Workout Plus, Freestyle Hi and Classic Leather.

Kodie Shane Courtesy of brand

And in true Urban Outfitters style, the collaboration has an edgy campaign featuring rapper Kodie Shane. The Atlanta teen, who has ties to Lil Yachty’s crew dubbed Sailing Team, stars in a series of images shot by photographer Mayan Toldano. An exclusive interview with Shane is featured on the Urban Outfitters blog.

Kodie Shane Courtesy of brand

Further celebrations for the capsule collection will take place this week at Urban Outfitters’ UO Live, a free, four-day music showcase in Austin, Texas. Reebok will kick off the festivities on Wednesday by hosting a performance by Shane. Guests will also have the chance to shop the entire capsule collection at the showcase.

The collection, which ranges in price from $35-$85, is available on urbanoutfitters.com as well as stores nationwide.

Want more?

Reebok Used Digital Knitting Technology to Make These New Runners

Dan Bailey Talks 2017 CrossFit Games and the Reebok Nano 7

Hender Scheme Turned a ’90s Reebok Sneaker Into a $1,220 Shoe