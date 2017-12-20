Au Revoir: Colette Closes After 20 Years in Business

Colette's logo on the store's window. Franck Mura/WWD

French mainstay Colette has closed its doors, bringing an end to a prolific 20-year run that saw the store collaborate with an eclectic group of brands and designers, all the while offering some of the world’s finest fashion.

The Parisian shop was founded in 1997 by Colette Roussaux, whose daughter Sarah Andelman would go on to handle many of its day-to-day operations.

With its immediately identifiable blue hue and now-iconic double-dot logo, Colette managed to achieve global recognition thanks in large part to its quirky collabs and unique curation of both of high-end and inexpensive goods.

Colette’s Sarah Andelman. Franck Mura/WWD

In July, the store announced on Instagram that it would be closing this year, adding that Roussaux would be leaving and that the it simply couldn’t continue without its founder.

“As all good things must come to an end, after 20 wonderful years, Colette should be closing its doors on December 20th of this year,” read the post. “Colette Roussaux has reached the time when she would like to take her time; and Colette cannot exist without Colette.”

As announced in the post, French fashion house Saint Laurent is taking over the retailer’s former space. To commemorate the changing of the guard, the label and Colette co-hosted a party Monday that included a performance from rapper Travis Scott. A limited-edition vinyl record with songs chosen by Scott was also released for the event, which is available for 595 euros (around $707).

Several designers and fashion luminaries took to social media this week to share their thoughts on the store’s shuttering. Find a roundup of the most poignant social tributes below.

Colette community manager Sandrine Tonye. Franck Mura/WWD

Shoppers lined up at Colette today. Franck Mura/WWD

Colette closes forever today. Thank you 🙏🏻 for twenty years @coletteparis #coletteforever pic.twitter.com/xLeKy4FH3F — Dom De Vetta (@domdevetta) December 20, 2017

Want more?

Paris Concept Store Colette Closing After 20 Years

Colette Just Released One of the Most Limited Sneakers of the Year

Colette Gives the Balenciaga Speed Trainer an Eye-Catching Makeover