FN Power 100: Meet the Directionals

Malone Souliers
Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt of Malone Souliers.
Footwear NewsPower 100 list highlights the year’s most accomplished executives and design talents. Here, we recognize the creative forces who are defining where the market goes next.

Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt
Co-founders, Malone Souliers

Ryan and Adam Goldston
Co-founders, Athletic Propulsion Labs

Flavio Girolami and Prathan Poopat
Co-founders, Common Projects

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio
Co-founders, Attico

Jennifer Chamandi
Founder and designer, Jennifer Chamandi

Samuele Failli
Founder and designer, Samuele Failli

Matthew Chevallard
Founder and designer, Del Toro

Sarah Jessica Parker
Founder and designer, SJP Collection

Rupert Sanderson
Founder and designer, Rupert Sanderson

Louis Leeman and Erica Pelosini
Co-founders, Louis Leeman

Chloe Gosselin
Founder and designer, Chloe Gosselin

Isa Tapia
Founder and designer, Isa Tapia

Aurora James
Founder and designer, Brother Vellies

