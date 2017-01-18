The Talent Agency Behind the NFL and UFC Signs Deal to Represent CrossFit

Athletes perform CrossFit workouts. Reebok

CrossFit’s estimated 4 million-plus worldwide participants could soon increase thanks to a new deal with talent agency WME-IMG (William Morris Endeavor).

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Monday that CrossFit is now aligned with WME-IMG’s other high-profile clients such as the NFL, NHL and UFC.

The exact terms of the deal were not made public. However, The Hollywood Reporter says that WME-IMG will “identify and negotiate opportunities for the company to promote itself through content, licensing, sponsorship and live events.”

CrossFit devotees on the social news aggregation platform Reddit had mixed reactions to the announcement. “WME-IMG will work wonders on creating a legit sport out of CrossFit just like they are doing with the UFC,” a user wrote.

Meanwhile, others were less optimistic about the deal. “Let me save you guys a little trouble: Any short-term benefits that arise out of this partnership will, in no way whatsoever, accrue to the ordinary box owner,” another Reddit user said.

Nevertheless, the WME-IMG deal appears to be yet another feather in the cap for CrossFit founders Greg Glassman, who started the brand with ex-wife Lauren Jenai in 2000.

In related news, Reebok’s latest CrossFit shoe, the CrossFit Nano 7.0, is available now for $129.99 from reebok.com.

