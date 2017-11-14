Jordan Brand Signs Uniform Partnership With French Basketball Federation

Jordan Brand's premium Air Jordan 5 for holiday '18. Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand will be designing the uniforms for France’s national basketball teams.

As part of an agreement between Jordan Brand and the French Basketball Federation, Michael Jordan’s signature sportswear company will become the official uniform supplier for France’s national teams. In a deal that has been estimated to be worth more than $2 million by French sports daily L’Equipe, Jordan Brand will outfit the jerseys, basketball shorts and sneakers for the men’s, women’s and youth teams in the years that lead up to the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

“This partnership with Jordan Brand, a symbol of innovation, style and greatness in basketball, helps us to accelerate French basketball worldwide, and continue to grow in the coming years when we look ahead to the Olympics in Paris in 2024 and beyond,” Jean-Pierre Siutat, President of the FFB, said.

Michael Jordan Rex Shutterstock

In the last year, Jordan Brand stumbled somewhat when it comes to its spot as a top sports footwear supplier in the US. The FFB oversees France’s national basketball teams and is currently preparing teams for the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain in 2018 and the Men’s World Cup in China in 2019.

“France’s continued growth in basketball makes it a natural fit for Jordan Brand as we expand throughout the world,” Jordan Brand president Larry Miller said.