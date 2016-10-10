Manufacturers to Donate 1 Million Socks to the Homeless

K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers and AAFA sock drive. Courtesy of K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers.

To mark World Homeless Day today, K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers and the American Appareal & Footwear Association have launched a drive to collect and distribute 1 million pairs of socks to the nation’s homeless and needy.

The socks will be distributed at shelters across the country, with donations beginning today and continuing through the next 12 months. The group continues to seek donations from additional companies to reach its goal.

Recognizing the ability for the legwear industry to make an impact by donating overstock and samples, Isaac E. Ash, president and CEO of United Legwear & Apparel Co., challenged industry colleagues to donate more than they might typically allocate for charities.

To date, DSW Inc., GBG Socks, LLC/Planet Sox, Gold Medal International, No nonsense, Renfro Corp., TTI Global Resources and Untied Legwear & Apparel Co., among others have so far combined to commit more than 500,000 pairs of socks.

Initial distributions are being planned for New York, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and North Carolina.

K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers gives manufacturers and retailers an efficient way to donate their excess inventory for charitable causes. Those companies interested in participating can go online for details.

In addition to socks, the group routinely welcomes donations of footwear, apparel, home products and juvenile products.

Want More?

How a San Diego Teen Is Giving Hundreds of Shoes to the Homeless

An Ex Sneaker Collector Shares How His Shoes Help the Los Angeles Homeless