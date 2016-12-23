Major Social Media Moments in Fashion and Footwear from 2016

Kylie Jenner posing for the Puma spring '16 ad campaign. The brand deliberately covered her shoes, saying they're coming soon. Snapchat/Puma.

From major shoe moments with social media sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner to events that shaped the year like the Olympics and the election, there was a lot of buzz in the industry on social media in 2016. This year also saw its fair share of fashion controversies that sparked heated conversations online. Scroll down to see the social media highlights from 2016.

Highlights:

1. Puma and Kylie Jenner teased their powerful partnership on social media.

Kylie Jenner posing for the Puma spring ’16 ad campaign. The brand deliberately covered her shoes, saying they’re coming soon. Snapchat/Puma.

2. Designer Valentino Garavani and the Oscar de la Renta brand took to Instagram to honor the late Nancy Reagan.

Remembering friend Nancy Reagan. A photo posted by Valentino Garavani (@realmrvalentino) on Mar 6, 2016 at 11:49am PST

3. Saint Laurent parted ways with Hedi Slimane and the @YSL brand deleted its entire history on Instagram, except for a photo of Anthony Vaccarello, who took over for Slimane.

4. Members of the fashion industry used social media to show they voted and encourage others to follow suit.

DONE! #imwithher A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Nov 8, 2016 at 6:46am PST

5. Gisele Bündchen posted her runway walk at the 2016 Olympics on her Instagram account, and to date it has garnered more than 5 million views.

Energia indescritível! #eternamentegrata #forevergrateful 🙏🏼 A video posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 6, 2016 at 6:25am PDT

6. Reactions circulated on social media about the results of the Nike Mag self-lacing “Back to the Future II” raffle, which benefited the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

7. No one will forget Kendall Jenner’s Instagram photo of the Dsquared2 lace-up boots she wore to the MTV Movie Awards.

team work. A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

8. Social media didn’t hold back with the jokes and criticism when Under Armour’s Curry Two Low “Chef” shoe was released.

Controversies:

1. Timberland found itself in hot water after social media users likened the extra laces for its Mono Grey 6-inch boots to a noose.

Timberland 6 Inch Premium Boot in Mono Grey. Courtesy of Concepts.

2. Marc Jacobs faced criticism on social media for featuring faux dreadlocks during his New York Fashion Week show.

Gigi Hadid wears dreadlocks at Marc Jacobs ’ spring 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

3. Golden Goose took heat online after releasing its $585 Distressed Super Star sneakers.