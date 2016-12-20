The Craziest Shoes Seen on the Streets of New York

Since August 2014, Lexi Cross and Huston Conti have been capturing the most eye-catching footwear on the streets and sidewalks of the Big Apple on their Instagram channel @shoesofnyc. “I’ve always had an interest in storytelling and writing from a New York City perspective,” says Cross, a Seattle transplant who at one point had blog about how other newcomers were making it in the city. “The shoes, for me personally, have been an extension of that.”
And while Conti has done most of the interviews for their portrait-style side shots of shoes, it’s often been the shoes themselves that speak to him. “They almost beg you to go chase someone down the block,” he says. Having worked post-high school at his mom’s retail concept store in downtown Seattle, where he helped source locally made goods, the idea that products have a narrative has stuck with him. Their following has stuck around, too, growing to more than 33,000 fans.
“We do get to the crux. We do ask those questions that go beyond the product, beyond the shoe. And actually get into who the people are and why they made these purchases and how they feel,” says Conti.
So where do they go from here? With the help of new contributors, Shoes of NYC will take to the streets of London, Paris and other cities worldwide to photograph the most compelling shoe styles out there, with their Instagram handle and a soon-to-launch blog. The goal is to become the place to discover shoes from around the globe.
“There are so many things that shoes say about particular cities and cultures,” says Cross. “We don’t just want this to be a blog and an Instagram account moving forward; we really want Shoes of NYC to become a discovery platform for footwear around the world. We’re trying to develop this into a larger movement.”
Below are the craziest shoes they’ve ever seen on the job:
The Discover Series. [a project by shoes of nyc] “Crocheted Nike Sneakers” Brand: @londonkayecrochet Artist London Kaye crochets everything from fences to trees to subway cars. Her latest project? Custom Nike sneakers. Request your size and color on her website (link in profile). #discovershoesofnyc
Spotted: Brooklyn Museum "We all care about shoes for different reasons. And it's because we all think differently. We dream differently. We are different. I'm a designer. So I care more about how a sneaker was made, it's process, where it came from and the materials used than about a name brand." In collaboration with @brooklyuseum #SneakerCulture Exhibit
Spotted: SoHo "My friend went to Dubai for work and I gave him a long list of all of the things I wanted…one of them was a pair of legit Indian slippers. At one point I spent two weeks at a mental health facility working on my anxiety and these are the shoes I brought with me. These make me feel really happy, they carry me through everything. Your soul runs to your feet." #shoesofnyc
Spotted: Fifth Avenue "YES! I have kept my heels on during sex. It was always a fantasy of mine to do so. Not so much for the pleasure of the other person but for me. Keeping them on gave me that boost of energy which made the experience 100 times better. Heels evoke a very dark, sexual side of me. Think ‘black leather, red lips.’ Very dominant, to be quite honest. That’s my mood 99.9% of the time, so putting on a good pair of heels is the cherry on top.” [a project by #shoesofnyc, as seen on @buzzfeed] *Link in profile
Spotted: Chelsea "I love shopping. I’m a shop-aholic. Anything that says 10, 20 percent off…I run and I buy. And I admittedly have a vain part in me where I have to dress up because I love my shoes and I love my clothes. But whenever I see someone in comfortable shoes I ask myself why I choose to wear heels like these. I just love to look good.” #shoesofnyc
The Discover Series: Part 3 of 3 [a project by shoes of nyc] “Leandra” Pump Brand: @liudmilahq The style above is the second shoe ever designed by Liudmila. It took three tries to get the design right and over nine months of patiently trying to convince the factory that it was possible. An entirely new manufacturing technique was invented for this style – a process that takes five times longer than any other shoe in the collection. It is only produced in very limited quantities each season. #discovershoesofnyc [available via link in profile]
The Discover Series: Part 1 of 2 [a project by shoes of nyc] “Arc Sneakers” Brand: @chromat This style is part of Chromat’s Formula 15 collection – inspired by conceptual artist Sol LeWitt's Wall Drawing Series and the process of athletic movement. The arcs and lines derive from LeWitt's instructions used to build his art, in which anyone with the formula could install LeWitt's drawings in any place they wished. Made of neoprene, leather and bungee cording. #discovershoesofnyc [available via link in profile]
The Discover Series: Part 2 of 2 [a project by shoes of nyc] “Thea” Heel Brand: @katmaconie As London-based designer Kat Maconie’s brand evolves she continues to introduce stand-out heels with eccentric color palettes and patterns. This pair features her signature square heel, inspired by a square ring from the 1970s that Kat’s mother gave her. We especially love the brand for its Art Deco feel and loud, yet happy colors. Get your own via the link in our profile. #discovershoesofnyc
