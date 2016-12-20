The Craziest Shoes Seen on the Streets of New York

@shoesofnyc

Since August 2014, Lexi Cross and Huston Conti have been capturing the most eye-catching footwear on the streets and sidewalks of the Big Apple on their Instagram channel @shoesofnyc. “I’ve always had an interest in storytelling and writing from a New York City perspective,” says Cross, a Seattle transplant who at one point had blog about how other newcomers were making it in the city. “The shoes, for me personally, have been an extension of that.”

And while Conti has done most of the interviews for their portrait-style side shots of shoes, it’s often been the shoes themselves that speak to him. “They almost beg you to go chase someone down the block,” he says. Having worked post-high school at his mom’s retail concept store in downtown Seattle, where he helped source locally made goods, the idea that products have a narrative has stuck with him. Their following has stuck around, too, growing to more than 33,000 fans.

“We do get to the crux. We do ask those questions that go beyond the product, beyond the shoe. And actually get into who the people are and why they made these purchases and how they feel,” says Conti.

So where do they go from here? With the help of new contributors, Shoes of NYC will take to the streets of London, Paris and other cities worldwide to photograph the most compelling shoe styles out there, with their Instagram handle and a soon-to-launch blog. The goal is to become the place to discover shoes from around the globe.

“There are so many things that shoes say about particular cities and cultures,” says Cross. “We don’t just want this to be a blog and an Instagram account moving forward; we really want Shoes of NYC to become a discovery platform for footwear around the world. We’re trying to develop this into a larger movement.”

Below are the craziest shoes they’ve ever seen on the job:

Spotted: Lincoln Center "Why'd you pick these today?" "Just look at them. They're perfect." #shoesofnyc A photo posted by SO/NYC (@shoesofnyc) on Feb 15, 2015 at 4:44pm PST

Spotted: Lincoln Center "Why'd you wear these today?" "Isn't it obvious?" #shoesofnyc A photo posted by SO/NYC (@shoesofnyc) on Feb 23, 2015 at 5:48pm PST

Spotted: Lincoln Center "They're badass. They pretty much say 'Fuck You.'" #shoesofnyc A photo posted by SO/NYC (@shoesofnyc) on Feb 27, 2015 at 4:13pm PST

Spotted: Chelsea "They look like something you'd see in a video game. Something about them makes me feel like royalty." #shoesofnyc A photo posted by SO/NYC (@shoesofnyc) on Apr 30, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT

Spotted: Flatiron “I have really extreme shoes…either really manly or really feminine. I just like to try different things!” #shoesofnyc [available via link in profile] A photo posted by SO/NYC (@shoesofnyc) on Jun 25, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Spotted: #NYFWM // Skylight at Clarkson Sq "Since the first moment I could think for myself all I've ever really thought about were shoes." #shoesofnyc A photo posted by SO/NYC (@shoesofnyc) on Jul 19, 2016 at 6:02pm PDT