Serena Williams Announces Surprise Engagement

By / 3 hours ago
Serena Williams
Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2016.
REX Shutterstock

Tennis star Serena Williams is engaged.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and Nike-sponsored athlete announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian via Reddit today. Williams posted a poem along with an illustration of her and Ohanian that read, “Future Mrs. Kn0thing,” referring to Ohanian’s Reddit username “Kn0thing.”

Ohanian commented on the post, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

In the illustration, Williams is depicted wearing the white and pink outfit she wore during the 2016 U.S. Open in September. Williams and Ohanian mostly kept their relationship under wraps, but Ohanian has posted occasional Instagram photos of Williams during tennis tournaments.

Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you. #Wimbledon

A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on

 

Williams and Ohanian have not made any comments on the engagement since the post went up.

