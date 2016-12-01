Rihanna and Prince Harry Meet in Barbados

Rihanna and Prince Harry in Barbados on Nov. 30. REX Shutterstock

It was a meeting of two royals on Wednesday in Barbados: one a real royal, Prince Harry, and one who rules the music and fashion industries, Rihanna.

Prince Harry, who has been on a tour of the Caribbean, made a stop in Barbados this week and was greeted by the country’s beloved star, Rihanna. On Tuesday, she was crowned “Queen of Shoes” at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, winning the Shoe of the Year Award for the Fenty Puma Creeper.

Rihanna arrives at the FNAAs wearing Fenty Puma Creepers. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna then jetted to Barbados, where she was born and raised, for events celebrating the 50th anniversary of Barbados’ independence. She met Prince Harry for lunch on Wednesday, then the two sat together at a concert.

Rihanna (center) and Prince Harry at a concert in Barbados. REX Shutterstock

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a printed dress and Dsquared2 lace-up sandals — the same pair that Gigi Hadid wore to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party on Wednesday in Paris. In fact, the sandals are aptly named the Ri Ri.

Dsquared2 Ri Ri sandals. Courtesy of Lyst

Today, Rihanna and Prince Harry are marking World AIDS Day by doing a live demonstration of HIV testing with the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission.

Rihanna (second from left) with Prince Harry (second from right) at a Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission event on Dec. 1. AP Images

