Pope Francis Visits Pharmacy in Rome to Buy Orthopedic Shoes

Pope Francis celebrating his 80th birthday at the Vatican on Dec. 17. REX Shutterstock

Pope Francis surprised some unsuspecting shoppers in Rome on Tuesday.

The world’s leader of the Catholic church apparently needed some new orthopedic shoes, so he left the Vatican and popped into a nearby pharmacy to purchase a new pair. The pope graciously posed for photos with shoppers, who then posted them on social media. According to some reports, the pope even blessed a cross belonging to one of the store’s staff.

Pope Francis unexpectedly left the Vatican, this time to get new orthopedic shoes. Last time it had been to get new prescription glasses. pic.twitter.com/pcJEsdTekU — Ines San Martin (@inesanma) December 21, 2016

Pope Francis, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Dec. 17, wears orthopedic shoes to help with his chronic sciatica, a condition that can cause severe pain in the lower back and legs.

Just over a year ago, the Pope caused a similar frenzy when he left the vatican for a visit to the optician for a new pair of glasses.