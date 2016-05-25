Iris Apfel, Christian Siriano & BBC International Honored At AAFA Image Awards

2016 AAFA Image Awards honorees & host Hal Rubenstein. Splash.

Several of the industry’s biggest names came out for the American Apparel and Footwear Association’s 38th Annual American Image Awards in New York on Tuesday night.

Fashion icon Iris Apfel, designer Christian Siriano, watch-and-leather goods maker Shinola Detroit, BBC International LLC and Joseph Abboud were the night’s honorees. Actress Debra Messing, TV host Janet Mock and model-stylist Luka Sabbat were among those to walk the red carpet.

Fashion maverick winner Apfel humored attendees when she took the stage to accept her award.

“I was never a maverick; I just do what I feel like doing,” the businesswoman and retired interior designer told the crowd. “Of all the things I never thought I’d be, fashion maverick was one, fashion icon was another, a 94-year old cover girl came next. I never thought I’d be a geriatric starlet.”

Iris Apfel. Splash.

Apfel said she has taken many risks over the years to create her signature image and “do what makes me happy.”

The 30-year-old Siriano, the designer of the year honoree, said he felt privileged to share the stage with the night’s other winners.

“I just wanted to create beautiful things for women of all shapes, sizes and ages around the world [so that they can] feel great in my clothes,” Siriano, who recently launched a partnership with Lane Bryant and Payless, said. “That was always the goal, and I’m glad that we’re here and get to have that moment … I hope to continue to inspire and create things that are beautiful.”

Christian Siriano. Splash.

InStyle Magazine founding editor Hal Rubinstein emceed the event while Rick Helfenbein, AAFA president and CEO, Rob DeMartini, AAFA chairman, president and CEO of New Balance Athletics Inc. also took to the stage to share remarks.

BBC International founder and CEO Bob Campbell was also on hand to accept the Company of the Year honor on behalf of his firm.