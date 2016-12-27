Guess Which Color Kanye West Has Dyed His Hair Now

Kanye West. Splash.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Kanye West debuted a bleached blonde hair-do following a stint in hospital. However, if that created a media frenzy, his latest effort measures right off the Richter scale.

West was snapped paying a visit to Hollywood’s Arclight Cinema on Monday, sporting a multi-color dye job of pink, yellow and green. To use official hair stylist parlance, one might describe it as a pastel-hued balayage. Nevertheless, social media users can usually be trusted to come up with some rather more apt comparisons with images to match.

Current top contender on Twitter is @badg4lrihanna who wonders why West’s new hair is inspired by an outfit worn by fellow a-lister, Rihanna. The Twitter user accompanied the post with a snap of Rihanna wearing a suspiciously similar tie-dye track-suit.

Someone tell me why Kanye Wests new hair is inspired by Rihanna's outfit pic.twitter.com/kfsGIK1w7D — Romy (@badg4lrihanna) December 26, 2016

Never one to play by the rules, West’s ‘kawaii’ dye job is totally at odds with the rest of his ensemble – hoodie and combat pants paired with a shearling jacket and military boots by his label Yeezy. This most recent outing comes amid reports of strained relations between West and Kim Kardashian, causing the latter’s camp to deny that the relationship was on the rocks.