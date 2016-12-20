Dress Your Kids for Christmas Like Prince George and Princess Charlotte

View Slideshow Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. REX Shutterstock.

Britain’s royal family celebrated the holidays in high style today at Queen Elizabeth’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Three-year-old Prince George attended along with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his uncle, Prince Harry. Little George arrived in the backseat of a Range Rover, giving royal style-watchers little glimpse of his festive outfit.

But knowing George, we can be sure he was dressed up in his usual charmingly classic fashion. For parents looking to bring a touch of royal flair to their children’s Christmas attire, we’ve rounded up a selection of classic dress shoes, inspired by George and his baby sister, Princess Charlotte. Mary Janes, saddle shoes and these other simple styles stand the test of time.

For boys, English heritage brand Start-rite — an enduring favorite for generations of Windsors — offers a spiffy suede oxford shoe that pairs well with both dressy and casual outfits.

Start-rite Charles suede lace-up oxfords, $83; alexandalexa.com

Clarks, another English standby, serves up its classic Desert boot in a rich chestnut-colored leather that’s perfect for the season.

Clarks Desert boot, $60; clarksusa.com

For girls, British designer Rachel Riley, whose elegant clothing pieces have been spotted on Princess Charlotte, makes her signature button-strap Mary Jane party slippers in a range of pretty colors and in matte, metallic and patent leather finishes.

Rachel Riley button-strap party slippers, $159; rachelriley.com

Italian label Ferragamo updated its classic Varina bow ballet flat with a sleek, cherry-red patent leather finish that’s perfectly festive for Christmas.

Ferragamo Mini Varina ballet flat, $325; ferragamo.com

