10 Most Stylish Kids on Instagram

Move over, North West and Blue Ivy.
While they may not be Hollywood royalty, these style-savvy kids are becoming famous in their own right. These tiny tastemakers have taken the social-media scene by storm, with some of them boasting more than half a million followers on Instagram.
With their good looks and enviable designer wardrobes, these mini-influencers serve up killer sartorial inspiration for parents and kids around the world, who watch their every fashion move.
Here, we introduce you to 10 of Instagram’s trendiest tots:
1. Alonso Mateo
@luisafere
Followers: 635,000
The son of fashion stylist Luisa Fernanda Espinosa, 8-year-old Alonso dresses better than most men you know, pulling from a decadent closet filled with designer pieces such as Dior button-down shirts, Gucci horse-bit loafers and AllSaints motorcycle boots.
2. Txunamy
@txunamy
Followers: 728,000
Not only is 7-year-old Txunamy a fashion sensation on Instagram, she’s also a rising music star. Boasting more than one million followers on Musical.ly, the California girl makes a cameo in Fergie’s “Life Goes On” video.
3. Grey and Ryker Wixom
@ministylehacker
Followers: 256,000
Mom-blogger Colette Wixom chronicles the fashion adventures of her young sons, Grey and Ryker, often styling them to look like celebrities such as Ryan Gosling, Gerard Butler and Pharrell.
4. Laerta
@fashion_laerta
Followers: 253,000
A self-described fashionista, Laerta gives her followers a glimpse into her glamorous life — and wardrobe, which is loaded with super-chic shoes and clothes from the likes of Burberry, Versace and Marc Jacobs.
5. Gavin Duh
@gavinduh
Followers: 197,000
Seven-year-old Gavin shows his nearly 200,000 followers that boys’ fashion is anything but basic, rocking sleek, impeccably tailored suits as well as leather moto jackets and jeans.
6. Haileigh Vasquez
@hails_world
Followers: 133,000
An Instagram star since the tender age of 3, the now 7-year-old has parlayed her social-media success into modeling and TV gigs, including walking the runways at New York Fashion Week and appearing on “The Steve Harvey Show.”
7. London Scout
@scoutfashion
Followers: 137,000
New York-based London stars alongside her equally stylish mom, Sai De Silva, in a mother-daughter feed (and companion blog) that captures their every fashion move.
8. Ryan Secret
@ryansecret
Followers: 128,000
Known for his signature faux-hawk hairstyle, Ryan — often referred to as “Mini Bruno Mars” for his uncanny resemblance to the famous singer — recently caught the eye of Khloé Kardashian, who reposted a photo of him on her Instagram account.
9. Harlow Herbison-Fuentes
@thedaddyfashionstylist
Followers: 123,000
While it’s usually the moms who manage their kids’ Insta feeds, 6-year-old Harlow’s account is curated by her stay-at-home dad, Pete Fuentes, who styles and snaps her in one stunning outfit after another.
10. Elle
@babyellestyle
Followers: 91,000
She’s just 3 years old, but Instagram star Elle already has an accessories wardrobe most women only dream of, including tiny Louis Vuitton purses and Chanel ballet flats.