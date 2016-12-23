Marilyn Monroe’s Shoe Style: 1928-1955, Backstage Images, Portraits & More

By / December 23, 2016
Marilyn Monroe View Slideshow
Rex/Shutterstock

It’s been nearly 55 years since her death, but Marilyn Monroe’s sexy, chic style lives on. Reflecting on her chunky ankle-strap heels, slingback peep-toe shoes and classic black pumps, it’s clear that fashion was important to the starlet. Through candid backstage images on set for films such as “The Seven Year Itch,” pinup posters, portraits and paparazzi shots, here’s a look at some of her most iconic looks from childhood through much of her Hollywood career.

Click through to see Marilyn Monroe’s shoe style.

