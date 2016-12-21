Woman Makes Shoes Out of McDonald’s Bags After Girls’ Night Out — And Image Goes Viral

A woman holds high heels in her hand and protects her bare feet with McDonald's carryout bags after a night of revelry. REX Shutterstock.

Faced with aching feet and an appetite on Friday, a weary woman knew exactly what to do after a girls’ night out took its toll.

The unidentified woman popped into a McDonald’s in the United Kingdom’s Cardiff, Wales, and walked out with a bag to-go in one hand, and her high heels in the other. Call it ingenuity at its finest: While her companions are seen tucking into the meal with both of their hands full of food, she repurposed their bags from the fast food joint as makeshift shoes to protect her bare feet.

Indeed, she found extra value in her meal — and won over the Interwebs with her carefree demeanor.

The image has gone viral and attracted more than 200,000 views on the popular photo-sharing network Imgur.com, among other social media platforms.

She celebrated Britain’s “Mad Friday” (also “Black Eye Friday”) — a hard partying night of revelry that falls on the last day of work for some people ahead of Christmas Day.

Called a “hero” by some netizens, she was praised for putting her comfort over her pride.

For the occasion she had on a pair of pointed-toe green pumps embellished with glitter detail, and teamed the shoes with a black dress.

“She’s smarter than the girls that run around Toronto completely barefoot at least this would keep your feet cleaner!” a commenter wrote on Imgur.com. “I’m lovin it,” another reader responded — a reference to the restaurant’s slogan.

Health experts have warned that going barefoot on a variety of public surfaces, including airports and streets, can put someone at risk for attracting fungus, a virus, staph or E. coli.