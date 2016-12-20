9 Wide Width Dress Shoes To Wear on New Year’s Eve

By / December 20, 2016
J. Renee View Slideshow
J. Renee Charise bow slingback; $104.95
Courtesy of J. Renee.

Have big plans for New Year’s Eve? There are lots of footwear options available for an evening of dinner and dancing — even if you require a wide width.

Relax: It’s no longer necessary to squeeze into a pair of dressy pumps or sandals, as footwear companies are increasingly adding wider widths to their assortments. While the high-end designer market hasn’t jumped on the movement quite yet, more reasonably priced labels such as Hush Puppies, J. Reneé and Van Eli have a wide range of slingbacks to platform sandals.

Related
9 Wide-Width Fall Shoes for the Office and the Weekend

Naturalizer sandals

Naturalizer Pressley, $89; naturalizer.com

While finding these looks in brick-and-mortar stores may be a challenge as stores continue to pull back on inventory, the internet offers lots of choices direct from individual brand e-tailers such as Zappos.com and Onlineshoes.com that target this market.

Now don’t be shy about admitting a wider width shoe might be more comfortable. Since many of today’s dressier styles feature narrower toes, a little extra wiggle room never hurt. In fact, many manufacturers often offer the same styles in both wide and double-wide widths, to fit just about every Cinderella’s foot.

Clarks pump

Clarks Crewso Calica, $85; clarksusa.com

So when others have left the dance floor due to shoes that pinch and bind, you can continue to spin and dip all night long.

Click through the gallery to see more wide-width options.

View Slideshow

Want more?

10 Fashionable Wide-Calf Boot Styles for Fall

From the Archives: Stylish Boots Through the Decades

10 Snazzy Men’s Dress Shoes To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s