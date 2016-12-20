9 Wide Width Dress Shoes To Wear on New Year’s Eve

View Slideshow J. Renee Charise bow slingback; $104.95 Courtesy of J. Renee.

Have big plans for New Year’s Eve? There are lots of footwear options available for an evening of dinner and dancing — even if you require a wide width.

Relax: It’s no longer necessary to squeeze into a pair of dressy pumps or sandals, as footwear companies are increasingly adding wider widths to their assortments. While the high-end designer market hasn’t jumped on the movement quite yet, more reasonably priced labels such as Hush Puppies, J. Reneé and Van Eli have a wide range of slingbacks to platform sandals.

Naturalizer Pressley, $89; naturalizer.com

While finding these looks in brick-and-mortar stores may be a challenge as stores continue to pull back on inventory, the internet offers lots of choices direct from individual brand e-tailers such as Zappos.com and Onlineshoes.com that target this market.

Now don’t be shy about admitting a wider width shoe might be more comfortable. Since many of today’s dressier styles feature narrower toes, a little extra wiggle room never hurt. In fact, many manufacturers often offer the same styles in both wide and double-wide widths, to fit just about every Cinderella’s foot.

Clarks Crewso Calica, $85; clarksusa.com

So when others have left the dance floor due to shoes that pinch and bind, you can continue to spin and dip all night long.

Click through the gallery to see more wide-width options.

Want more?

10 Fashionable Wide-Calf Boot Styles for Fall

From the Archives: Stylish Boots Through the Decades

10 Snazzy Men’s Dress Shoes To Celebrate New Year’s Eve