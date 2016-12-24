 9 Wedding Shoes Under $200

Finding the right shoes for your wedding day doesn’t have to be an exorbitant expense. Whether you’re looking for feminine touches, your something blue or standout embellishments, FN has rounded up beautiful shoes for the bride on a budget.
Badgley Mischka offers a number of glamorous styles with embellishments.
Badgley Mischka, $80; Badgleymischka.com
If you’re feeling bold and want your shoes to be your something blue, try these satin pumps by Zara.
