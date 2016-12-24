9 Wedding Shoes Under $200

By / 3 hours ago
9 Wedding Shoes for Under $200 View Slideshow
Imagine by Vince Camuto, $136; Nordstrom.com
Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Finding the right shoes for your wedding day doesn’t have to be an exorbitant expense. Whether you’re looking for feminine touches, your something blue or standout embellishments, FN has rounded up beautiful shoes for the bride on a budget.

Badgley Mischka offers a number of glamorous styles with embellishments.

Related
11 Party Shoes Under $100

9 Wedding Shoes Under $200

Badgley Mischka, $80; Badgleymischka.com

If you’re feeling bold and want your shoes to be your something blue, try these satin pumps by Zara.

9 Wedding Shoes Under $200

Zara, $70; Zara.com

Blue by Betsey Johnson has feminine bridal options, such as this block sandal with jewels.

 9 Wedding Shoes Under $200

Blue by Betsey Johnson, $63; Macys.com

This unique look from Nina features special touches such as jewels and an oversized bow.

 9 Wedding Shoes Under $200

Nina, $129; Ninashoes.com

Want to be comfortable in sneakers or need an option to change into for the reception? These Keds x Kate Spade glitter sneakers are a beautiful choice.
9 Wedding Shoes Under $200
Keds x Kate Spade, $80; Keds.com
For a closer look at stylish shoes that are also affordable, click through the gallery. Have a favorite look that you’re considering for your walk down the aisle? Tell us @Footwearnews.

View Slideshow

Want more?

21 Designer Wedding Shoes On Sale

15 Wedding Shoes Worth The Splurge

14 Wedding Shoes For The Bride On A Budget

Standout Wedding Shoes From New York Bridal Fashion Week

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s