 9 Wedding Shoes Under $200

Finding the right shoes for your wedding day doesn’t have to be an exorbitant expense. Whether you’re looking for feminine touches, your something blue or standout embellishments, FN has rounded up beautiful shoes for the bride on a budget.

Badgley Mischka offers a number of glamorous styles with embellishments.

Badgley Mischka, $80; Badgleymischka.com

If you’re feeling bold and want your shoes to be your something blue, try these satin pumps by Zara.

Zara, $70; Zara.com Blue by Betsey Johnson has feminine bridal options, such as this block sandal with jewels.

Blue by Betsey Johnson, $63; Macys.com This unique look from Nina features special touches such as jewels and an oversized bow.

Nina, $129; Ninashoes.com Want to be comfortable in sneakers or need an option to change into for the reception? These Keds x Kate Spade glitter sneakers are a beautiful choice.

For a closer look at stylish shoes that are also affordable, click through the gallery. Have a favorite look that you’re considering for your walk down the aisle? Tell us @Footwearnews.

