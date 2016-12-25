7 Comfortable Stretchy Shoes That Will Get You Through the Day

View Slideshow Crocs Busy Day stretch flat; $49.99. Courtesy of Crocs.

Take the pinch out of too-tight shoes with styles that borrow a trick from the apparel market.

Apparel and footwear designed with stretch fabrics that incorporate spandex are redefining fashion as manufacturers are increasingly using these forgiving materials in casual to dressy looks.

While just about everybody can enjoy the benefits of footwear that conforms to the foot, those with often painful conditions such as bunions and hammertoes will appreciate the comfort they deliver.

The athletic market has embraced the stretch movement with brands such as Nike’s popular Flyknit styles. According to the company, the technology was inspired by feedback from runners seeking a shoe with a snug fit of a sock, coming up with a seamless knit upper that gently conformed to the foot.

Comfort footwear manufacturers have their own take on the trend, using stretch uppers for athleisure looks, casuals and even boots. These styles are typically super lightweight, also incorporating flexible outsoles with a bit of bounce.

Arcopedico vegan-friendly stretch bootie, $124.95; orthoticshop.com

Brands such as Crocs, known for their light-as-air styles, does the Busy Day stretch flat, which the company compares to the feel of your favorite pair of yoga pants, while Bzees interprets the Tempo Mary Jane with a colorful print upper.

Bzees Tempo Mary Jane. $69; bzees.com

These stretch looks are a great way to comfortably get through the day. As feet expand through the day, so do these footnotes.

