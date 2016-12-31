Easy Ways To Keep Feet Soft and Silky This Winter

Keep feet smooth and silky this winter with affordable foot lotions and creams. REX SHUTTERSTOCK.

The cold weather can wreak havoc on the skin, leaving feet dry and cracked. A trip to the spa for a pedicure or at-home foot soak are sure to remedy the problem, but they can also be expensive as well as time-consuming.

So for a quick fix for problem feet, try one of the many foot creams and lotions on the market that revitalize feet by restoring natural moisture to the skin.

L’Occitane foot cream, $12; L’Occitane

French brand L’Occitane offers a shea butter foot cream with natural soothing ingredients such as arnica and lavender essential oil that moisturize feet.

From Israel, there’s Ahava, offering a mineral foot cream that helps soften feet as well as prevent cracks and splits. The cream is infused with avocado, sweet almond and jojoba oils, as well as tea tree leaf oil featuring antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Aveda Foot Relief Foot Cream features a soothing crème blending with active herbs, exfoliation fruit acids and plant-derived oils such as jojoba and castor. The formula aids in softening and smoothing calluses and dry patches, while lavender and rosemary oils help deodorize.

O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet Foot Cream helps heal and repair dry, cracked feet by creating a protective layer on the skin’s surface. It does the job by mixing a high concentration of glycerin necessary for hydrated skin. O’Keeffe’s suggests applying the foot cream to exfoliated skin at bedtime and after bathing.

For both heel and elbow relief, Exuviance’s Dry Skin Repair exfoliates dry, scaly skin with high strength alpha and polyhydroxy acids, while vitamin E and skin conditioning oils instantly soothe and refresh.

Exuviance heel and elbow repair. Courtesy Image.

