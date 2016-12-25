11 Beautiful Shoes That Will Make Your Feet Look Prettier

View Slideshow Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Who doesn’t love a glamorous pair of shoes? Whether you’re treating yourself or buying a gift for a loved one, there are some fancy footwear choices that are bound to be a hit.

FN has rounded up beautiful shoes that will make your feet feel fancy, such as the these strappy sandals with rose details by Dolce & Gabbana, priced at $1995 and available at Saksfifthavenue.com.

Whether it’s strappy sandals, velvet boots or smoking slippers, chic touches, pretty colors and embellishments contribute to standout styles.

This Fendi mule is jazzed up with metallic gold waves.

Fendi, $800; Saksfifthavenue.com

A bold burgundy color and velvet details combine on these stylish Stuart Weitzman stretch boots.

Stuart Weitzman, $725; Stuartweitzman.com

Classic Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps shine with oversized jewels.

Manolo Blahnik, $1295; Manoloblahnik.com

This Aquazzura strappy sandals features playful gems.

Aquazzura, $895; Saksfifthavenue.com

This Paul Andrew block heel features unique gold details inside the heel.

Paul Andrew, $1095; Bergdorfgoodman.com

For a full look at beautiful shoes to buy now, click through the gallery. Have a favorite style that you’re planning to snap up in stores? Tell us @Footwearnews.

Want more?

The Most Beautiful Shoes of the Year

Rachel Roy, Zendaya, Kanye West Among Most Searched Designers in 2016

The Top 12 Shoe Collaborations of 2016

Lady Gaga’s Most Memorable Shoe Looks of 2016