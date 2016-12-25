11 Beautiful Shoes That Will Make Your Feet Look Prettier

By / 3 hours ago
11 Shoes That Will Make Your View Slideshow
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Who doesn’t love a glamorous pair of shoes? Whether you’re treating yourself or buying a gift for a loved one, there are some fancy footwear choices that are bound to be a hit.

FN has rounded up beautiful shoes that will make your feet feel fancy, such as the these strappy sandals with rose details by Dolce & Gabbana, priced at $1995 and available at Saksfifthavenue.com.

Related
10 Glittery Girls' Shoes for New Year's Eve

Whether it’s strappy sandals, velvet boots or smoking slippers, chic touches, pretty colors and embellishments contribute to standout styles.

This Fendi mule is jazzed up with metallic gold waves.

11 Beautiful Shoes That Will Make Your Feet Look Better

Fendi, $800; Saksfifthavenue.com

A bold burgundy color and velvet details combine on these stylish Stuart Weitzman stretch boots.

11 Beautiful Shoes to Make Your Feet Look Better

Stuart Weitzman, $725; Stuartweitzman.com

Classic Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps shine with oversized jewels.

11 Beautiful Shoes That Will Make Your Feet Look Better

Manolo Blahnik, $1295; Manoloblahnik.com

This Aquazzura strappy sandals features playful gems.

11 Beautiful Shoes to Make Your Feet Look Better

Aquazzura, $895; Saksfifthavenue.com

This Paul Andrew block heel features unique gold details inside the heel.

11 Beautiful Shoes That Will Make Your Feet Look Better

Paul Andrew, $1095; Bergdorfgoodman.com

For a full look at beautiful shoes to buy now, click through the gallery. Have a favorite style that you’re planning to snap up in stores? Tell us @Footwearnews.

View Slideshow

Want more?

The Most Beautiful Shoes of the Year

Rachel Roy, Zendaya, Kanye West Among Most Searched Designers in 2016

The Top 12 Shoe Collaborations of 2016

Lady Gaga’s Most Memorable Shoe Looks of 2016

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s