Boots for Dogs To Keep Paws Protected From the Elements

FN rounded up booties to protect your dog from the winter elements. REX Shutterstock

Put your dog’s best foot forward this winter in a pair of stylish weatherproof boots. These novelty footnotes offer protection from the elements in styles that feature skid-resistant bottoms as well as versions lined in cozy fleece.

There’s a pair of boots to fit just about any size pooch, whether it be a Chihuahua, a Great Dane or something in between. When ordering online, most websites provide measurement instructions so you can achieve a Cinderella fit.

Guardian Gear fleece-lined boots, $14.99; Petsgohere.com

For those frosty days ahead, Pets Go Here features the Guardian Gear fleece-lined dog boots with nonskid vinyl soles that are designed to keep paws safe from heat, cold, ice, salt, stones and abrasive surfaces. They’re made from breathable, water-repellent fabric and even feature a reflective strip for visibility when on a night walk.

Top Paw Reflective boots, $14.99; Petsmart.com

Top Paw also does a reflective bootie with enhanced traction thanks to bottoms made of thermoplastic rubber. They’re also water-resistant for protection during both rainy and snowy days.

Ultra Paws Kevlar boots, $99.95; Backcountry.com

For those extreme cold days, Ultra Paws Xtreme Kevlar dog boots are made with a dense, water-resistant, yet breathable nylon material that’s wrapped with a recycled tire material. There’s generous layers of Kevlar under the sole and toe box to protect a dog’s feet from sharp objects such as glass or debris.

Leopard-print dog boots, $36.99; Alldogboots.com

Fashionable dogs won’t be able to resist a pair of faux leather and suede waterproof boots from All Dog Boots in a fun leopard print lined with warm fleece.

If anyone is wondering, all boots come in sets of four, some with their own carrying case for storage.