This Adidas Consortium Tour Collaboration Is Inspired by Drones

Adidas’ year-long Consortium Tour is finally coming to a close, but not before Miami sneaker boutique Shoe Gallery delivers a collaboration influenced by drones.
Yes, you read that correctly: Drones were the inspiration for the Shoe Gallery x Adidas ClimaCool 1, which also draw colors from Miami’s skyline. According to an Instagram post from the store, the theme comes from a hypothetical future scenario in which sneaker deliveries will be flown directly to the buyer by a drone.
🌴🔥🚨🚁🕹📽🚨🔥🌴 💎✨[#December29th!]✨💎 🚁📽[@adidasOriginals X @ShoeGallery!]📽🚁 🌴🔥🚁[#Flight305!]🚁🔥🌴 🚁📽[Colorway inspired by the pitch black paint used on the popular drones and Miami's illuminating skyline @ShoeGallery teams up with @adidasOriginals and @DroneNerds to tell the prophetic story of how the future of sneaker deliveries will look!]📽🚁 💎✨[Upon immediate observation they might appear black but in light, and with movement, the shoes’ stunning effect is revealed!]✨💎 🔦✨[Beneath the dark outer mesh lies a XENO film membrane that mimics the multifaceted, multi- colored shimmer of Miami's neon colored skyline!]✨🔦 🌴📽[Available December 29th at the @DroneNerds X @ShoeGallery pop up in Wynwood!]📽🌴 🌴🔥[2349 NW 2nd Avenue Wynwood, FL!]🔥🌴 💎✨:Grammy Nominated Miami Based Producer @CoolCnD 📽✨:Video by @DroneNerds
The stealthy colorway is inspired by the “[pitch-black] paint used on the popular drones and Miami’s illuminating skyline,” according to Shoe Gallery’s Instagram post. The black-based sneakers feature underlays utilizing Adidas’ Xeno tech, revealing a shimmering multicolor sheen under light.
This collaboration will be released exclusively from Shoe Gallery’s collaborative pop-up with Drone Nerds in Wynwood, Fla., on Dec. 31. After that, it will be available at select Adidas Consortium retailers worldwide on Jan. 7.
Recent Comments