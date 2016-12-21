This Adidas Consortium Tour Collaboration Is Inspired by Drones

The Shoe Gallery x Adidas Climacool 1 is inspired by drones and Miami's bright skyline. End

Adidas’ year-long Consortium Tour is finally coming to a close, but not before Miami sneaker boutique Shoe Gallery delivers a collaboration influenced by drones.

Yes, you read that correctly: Drones were the inspiration for the Shoe Gallery x Adidas ClimaCool 1, which also draw colors from Miami’s skyline. According to an Instagram post from the store, the theme comes from a hypothetical future scenario in which sneaker deliveries will be flown directly to the buyer by a drone.

The stealthy colorway is inspired by the “[pitch-black] paint used on the popular drones and Miami’s illuminating skyline,” according to Shoe Gallery’s Instagram post. The black-based sneakers feature underlays utilizing Adidas’ Xeno tech, revealing a shimmering multicolor sheen under light.

This collaboration will be released exclusively from Shoe Gallery’s collaborative pop-up with Drone Nerds in Wynwood, Fla., on Dec. 31. After that, it will be available at select Adidas Consortium retailers worldwide on Jan. 7.

