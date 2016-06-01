Frye CEO Talks Modern Icons Collection + Retail Expansion Plans

Frye Modern Icons Collection. George Chinsee.

A year into her tenure as CEO of The Frye Company, Adrienne Lazarus is moving forward with a fresh agenda for the heritage label.

“We’re one of the oldest footwear companies in America, and every great heritage brand has to continually evolve and excite, while being true to the DNA,” she said of 153- year-old Frye, which is owned by parent company Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

The label is launching the Modern Icons Collection for fall ’16, taking its U.S. store count up to 12 and diving deeper into digital.