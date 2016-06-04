Miss USA 2016 Contestants Wear Chinese Laundry Footwear For Pageant Competitions

Natriana Shorter, Miss Oregon USA 2016; Taylor Gorton, Miss Oklahoma USA 2016; and Megan Wise, Miss Ohio USA 2016; compete in Chinese Laundry shoes. Darren Decker/Courtesy

Perfectly poised beauties will strut down the catwalk in footwear provided by Chinese Laundry for the 2016 Miss USA Pageant.

The contestants will model the brand’s shoes on Sunday during the competition airing on Fox at 7 p.m. from Las Vegas.

Nichole Greene, Miss West Virginia USA 2016, competes in her evening gown wearing Chinese Laundry’s Alysa heels. Darren Decker/Courtesy

At least three different silhouettes by the label will be included in the program.

For the swimwear segment, Chinese Laundry’s Teaser in nude will be presented. The metallic platform sandals feature a 5.5-inch heel, overlapping criss-cross straps and an adjustable ankle strap, retailing for $79.95.

During the opening number, the hopefuls will don the Alysa in gold and silver. The metallic platform sandal features crisscross straps and a five-inch heel, available for $80.

Jessica Strohm, Miss New Hampshire USA 2016, competes in her evening gown wearing Chinese Laundry’s Teaser shoes. Darren Decker/Courtesy

The models will also wear the Leo T-strap sandal in blue, gold, nude, red, black, silver and light gold, retailing for $69.95.

The pageant is hosted by Terrence Jenkins and Julianne Hough, and includes performances by the Backstreet Boys and Chris Young.

For the past five years, Chinese Laundry has served as the official footwear sponsor of Miss USA.