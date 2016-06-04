Miss USA 2016 Contestants Wear Chinese Laundry Footwear For Pageant Competitions

Perfectly poised beauties will strut down the catwalk in footwear provided by Chinese Laundry for the 2016 Miss USA Pageant.
The contestants will model the brand’s shoes on Sunday during the competition airing on Fox at 7 p.m. from Las Vegas.
At least three different silhouettes by the label will be included in the program.
For the swimwear segment, Chinese Laundry’s Teaser in nude will be presented. The metallic platform sandals feature a 5.5-inch heel, overlapping criss-cross straps and an adjustable ankle strap, retailing for $79.95.
During the opening number, the hopefuls will don the Alysa in gold and silver. The metallic platform sandal features crisscross straps and a five-inch heel, available for $80.
The models will also wear the Leo T-strap sandal in blue, gold, nude, red, black, silver and light gold, retailing for $69.95.
The pageant is hosted by Terrence Jenkins and Julianne Hough, and includes performances by the Backstreet Boys and Chris Young.
For the past five years, Chinese Laundry has served as the official footwear sponsor of Miss USA.
