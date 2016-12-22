Last-Minute Shoe Gift Ideas That Are Guaranteed to Please

Custom shoe styles by Shoes of Prey. Courtesy of Shoes of Prey.

Give the gift of customization to your loved ones this year. Whether it’s for a heel lover, sneakerhead or someone who needs a gentle hint that it’s time for a new pair — a gift card for a brand that offers do-it-yourself designs is the perfect present for creative types and those who are too picky to please.

Plus, the design process is simple and seamless for the user, as well as a refreshing departure from the standard gift card. It’s a present that, for some, could be considered one of a kind.

Shoes of Prey operates on a DIY design ethos, and with sizes that run from 2 to 15 — available in flat, heel and boot styles — the brand has a diversified selection for women. The average price of shoes costs around $220, so a gift card between $250 to $300 will cover most options (boots are around $300).

George Esquivel offers custom shoe gift certificates. Courtesy of George Esquivel.

For handcrafted, bespoke footwear, George Esquivel has men’s ($850 to $2,500) and women’s styles ($675 to $2,500) with options to create a pair based on silhouette, color and fabrication. The gift card can be ordered on the brand’s website, and a sizing can be scheduled in Esquivel’s Los Angeles showroom, or a pair of fit samples can be shipped to confirm size.

Some custom sneaker options by Vans Courtesy of Vans.

Vans helped popularize the custom craze since 1966 — a time when the process involved choosing the silhouette, color and materials in person. Welcome to the digital age: Now you create your own patterns online by uploading photos that can be superimposed on the footwear. Nearly every part of the shoe can be crafted to the user’s liking, too, — from the lining to laces to eyelets to the pull tab, and more. Prices range around $75 to $110; available for men, women and children.

Some custom sneaker options by Reebok Courtesy of Reebok.

Reebok has options to customize its line of bold Hayasu ($99) kicks with multiple colors and graphics on a sleek silhouette. The sportswear brand also has opportunities to put your creative flair on its line of classics (around $55 to $90). The gift card can be ordered online and sent electronically or mailed.

Some custom sneaker options by NikeiD Courtesy of Nike

Nike iD’s “Design Your Own” (averages around $160 to $180) and Converse’s “Custom” cards ($75 to $120) also offer options to reimagine the brands’ most iconic style, with options to send as a gift electronically or via mail.