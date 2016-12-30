Android Homme’s Slick Sneaker Collection Celebrates Denim in 8 Different Ways

By / 3 hours ago
android homme denim sneakers View Slideshow
Android Homme Omega Low Light Denim; $174.99; Androidhomme.com.
Courtesy of Android Homme.

For more than two centuries, denim has been a staple of workwear wardrobes. And now, denim gets its due in the latest collection by men’s luxury sneaker label Android Homme.

The Los Angeles-based brand debuted Tuesday its “Del 2 Denim Pack,” featuring eight different styles that were handmade and produced in Portugal.

Related
DJ Khaled Got These Rare Lavati x Hublot 'All Black' Luxury Kicks for His Birthday

andoird homme denim sneakersAndroid Homme Omega Low Light Denim; $174.99; Androidhomme.com. Courtesy of Android Homme.

The kicks incorporate sleek denim fabrication with distressed and pleated treatments on light stonewash and dark indigo colors. High-tops, mid and low silhouettes range from around $174 to $275 on Androidhomme.com.

Android Homme founder Javier Laval said the shoes are a great companion to a pair of jeans.

android homme denim sneakersAndroid Homme Runyon Dark Denim; $159.99; Androidhomme.com. Courtesy of Android Homme.

“I’ve always been fascinated with different interpretations of denim treatments from some of my favorite designers, and with the trend being so prevalent in our market, I thought it would be interesting to design footwear to complement perfectly with some of my favorite denim,” Laval said in a statement.

Android Homme denim sneakersAndroid Homme Propulsion Mid Light Denim; $180.99; Androidhomme.com. Courtesy of Android Homme.

The collection is a follow-up to the label’s previous “Denim Pack” line. Fans of the brand, founded in 2008, include Zayn Malik, Big Sean and Future.

android homme denim sneakersAndroid Homme Propulsion Hi Light Denim; $210.99; Androidhomme.com. Courtesy of Android Homme.

Want more?

Jimmy Jazz & 21 Savage Collaborate On Timberland 6-Inch Denim Boot

Madewell Collaborates With Vans & Saucony On Denim Sneakers

Roger Vivier Launches Denim Capsule Collection With Camille Seydoux

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the collection.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s