Android Homme’s Slick Sneaker Collection Celebrates Denim in 8 Different Ways

For more than two centuries, denim has been a staple of workwear wardrobes. And now, denim gets its due in the latest collection by men’s luxury sneaker label Android Homme.
The Los Angeles-based brand debuted Tuesday its “Del 2 Denim Pack,” featuring eight different styles that were handmade and produced in Portugal.
The kicks incorporate sleek denim fabrication with distressed and pleated treatments on light stonewash and dark indigo colors. High-tops, mid and low silhouettes range from around $174 to $275 on Androidhomme.com.
Android Homme founder Javier Laval said the shoes are a great companion to a pair of jeans.
“I’ve always been fascinated with different interpretations of denim treatments from some of my favorite designers, and with the trend being so prevalent in our market, I thought it would be interesting to design footwear to complement perfectly with some of my favorite denim,” Laval said in a statement.
The collection is a follow-up to the label’s previous “Denim Pack” line. Fans of the brand, founded in 2008, include Zayn Malik, Big Sean and Future.
