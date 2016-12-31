10 Stylish Après-Ski Boots for Kids

View Slideshow Bearpaw Suzy marled-knit lace-up boot, $69.99; bearpaw.com Courtesy of brand.

Winter has arrived, and kids everywhere will be heading outside for some frosty-weather fun — whether it’s skiing, skating or playing in the snow.

And when they’re ready to come in from the cold, we’ve got the perfect footwear looks to slip into while they warm up by the fire. These boots combine stylish looks with the feel-good comfort of a favorite pair of slippers, in ultra-cozy materials such as sheepskin, sweater knits, fleece and faux fur.

Ugg, the king of cozy boots, offers a wide variety of looks for both boys and girls, including this pretty, ruffle-trimmed update on the popular Bailey style. Lined with plush, moisture-wicking wool to keep little toes toasty and dry, the boot also has a thick EVA outsole sturdy enough for slick winter sidewalks.

Ugg Bailey Bow Ruffles sheepskin boot, $160; ugg.com

Muk Luks delivers the comfort of a favorite sweater with its chic Malena boot, detailed with a Fair Isle-inspired knit pattern and oversized buttons. Khombu also incorporates colorful sweater-knit accents on its adorable Rhone lace-up boot.

Khombu Rhone boot with sweater-knit accents, $68.95; nordstrom.com

For boys, there are sportier looks such as The North Face’s quilted Winter Camp boot, featuring a toggle closure on the topline to keep in warmth. If you’re looking for a little fashion, Australian brand Emu pumped up its classic Brumby boot with a cool camouflage print in a blue-gray-black palette.

Emu Australia Commando Brumby boot, $99.95; zappos.com

Target’s Cat & Jack label, meanwhile, captures a woodsy vibe with its duck-boot silhouette, earthy color scheme and mix of materials such as fleece and wool.

Cat & Jack Hans bungee-lace boot, $29.99; target.com

