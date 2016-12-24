10 Glittery Girls’ Shoes for New Year’s Eve

View Slideshow FabKids sequined high-top sneaker, $26.95; fabkids.com Courtesy of brand.

The countdown to New Year’s Eve is on.

With the big holiday just one week away, we rounded up some festive footwear looks to help little girls ring in 2017 in style. Befitting the celebratory occasion, there is plenty of sparkle, shine and shimmery shades of silver and gold.

Ballet flats are a popular party silhouette, favored for their simple sophistication and versatility. Perfect for both casual and dressy outfits, they’re also comfortable enough to dance in. J.Crew’s Crewcuts label has a gorgeous, glittery flat featuring a marine-inspired color palette, while Stuart Weitzman went for gold with its dazzling, metallic mesh style.

Crewcuts by J.Crew multicolored ballet flat, $49.99; jcrew.com

Boots are another great New Year’s Eve option, whether easy-to-wear ankle styles or trendier knee-high versions. Nina Kids glammed up a simple lace-up boot with chunky gold glitter, and Zara gave a classic Chelsea bootie a sleek update with a silver metallic finish.

Nina Kids Carleigh lace-up ankle boot, $47.99; zappos.com

For a more casual statement, there are lots of sparkly sneakers to choose from. Vans turned up the shine on its classic SK8-HI Zip kicks, decorating them with metallic pink glitter. FabKids, meanwhile, decorated a high-top sneaker with gold sequins, giving it a striking, disco-ball effect.

Vans Shimmer SK8-HI Zip shoe, $45; vans.com

The best part? All of these shoes will still be stylish wardrobe staples long after the ball drops at midnight.

