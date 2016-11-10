12 Dressy Shoes Your Tween Will Actually Want to Wear on Thanksgiving

View Slideshow Cole Haan’s ZeroGrand oxford, $45. Courtesy of brand.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and friends and families across the country will gather together to celebrate the annual holiday with festive dinners and parties.

For many, it’s an occasion for dressing up. But it’s not always easy to get kids — especially stubborn tweens — out of their jeans and sneakers. To ease parents’ pain, we shopped the market for the spiffiest dress shoes that are guaranteed to win over even the pickiest of kids.

For boys, many footwear brands are updating classic dress styles with pops of bright color, more modern styling details and comfortable sneaker bottoms — there’s nothing stuffy about these shoes.

Cole Haan kicked up its popular ZeroGrand oxford with a bold red outsole, while Elements by Nina updated a timeless wingtip with a white, sneaker-inspired bottom.

Elements by Nina’s “Braxton” wingtip sneaker, $49. Courtesy of Zappos.

Tommy Hilfiger dressed up a simple chukka boot with a linen lining and two-tone bottom.

Tommy Hilfiger’s “Michael” ankle boot, $44. Courtesy of Macy’s.

For girls, there is plenty of sparkle and shine. J.Crew’s Crewcuts kids’ label took the ballet flat to the next level with an all-over glitter effect and multiple straps across the vamp. Giving girls a little height, Jessica Simpson glammed up a wedge with a shimmery champagne color.

Crewcuts’ glittery multi-strap flat, $80. Courtesy of brand.

Ruby & Bloom offers a more grownup take on the Mary Jane shoe, adding a block heel, stylish straps and a sleek patent leather finish in versatile black.

Ruby & Bloom’s ‘Penni’ block-heel Mary Jane shoe, $55. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

To see all our Thanksgiving dress-up looks, click through the gallery here.

Want More?

18 Fall-Ready Boots You Can Wear on Thanksgiving

Why Opening on Thanksgiving Day Is Actually Bad for Business

Why Mall of America Is Closing on Thanksgiving