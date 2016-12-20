Aquazzura Plays Mommy-and-Me With the Launch of Its Kids’ Collection

Aquazzura Mini shoes. Courtesy of brand

Aquazzura just gave its mom fans the biggest holiday gift ever.

The Florence, Italy-based luxury brand, helmed by Colombian designer Edgardo Osorio, has announced the launch of its first children’s footwear collection, Aquazzura Mini, for spring ’17.

Targeted to girls, the high-end collection follows in the footsteps of the label’s hugely popular women’s line, with fashion-forward designs that evoke a sense of playfulness through vibrant color and unique textures and prints, according to Osorio.

Aquazzura Mini shoes. Courtesy of brand

Several of the brand’s most iconic women’s styles — such as the Wild Thing fringed sandal and the Christy lace-up flat — have been reimagined and adapted for a younger audience. Also featured are embellished sneakers, espadrilles with ghillie lacing and sneakers and sandals decorated with colorful pompoms.

“A new generation of Aquazzura girls is born with [the launch of] Aquazzura Mini,” Osorio said. “The collection is a wonderful addition to our brand that many of our clients who are mothers have been requesting. [You’ll see] the same [design] DNA of playful and sophisticated elegance.”

Aquazzura Mini shoes. Courtesy of brand

Aquazzura Mini will be sold at the brand’s own flagship, as well as at international retailers including Barneys New York, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Wynn Las Vegas, Luisa Via Roma, La Rinascente and Level Shoe District.

Want more?

12 Disney-Themed Shoes Your Kids Will Want to Wear

Dr. Scholl’s To Launch Its First Kids’ Shoe Collection

Your Kids Will Go Wild For These Animal-Themed Shoes