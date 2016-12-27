Zara Releases Affordable Sneakers Inspired by the Popular Adidas NMD

By / 39 mins ago
Zara Black Geometric High-Top
The Zara Black Geometric High-Top, which bears resemblance to the Adidas CS1 PK.
Zara

AdidasNMD franchise took the year by storm, producing throngs of spin-offs, similar models and, of course, inspirations and imitations. One of the NMD family’s most elusive styles, the NMD CS1 (aka City Sock), appears to have inspired a new sneaker from fast-fashion label Zara.

Zara’s Black Geometric High-Top sneakers are rather obvious in their inspiration, resulting in a wallet-friendly interpretation of the popular socklike look. Not only is Zara’s version of the shoe affordable, but it’s also accessible: You won’t have to worry about the sneakers selling out before you can actually check out with a pair online.

Adidas CS1 PK City SockThe Adidas CS1 PK, also known as the Adidas NMD City Sock. Adidas

Although the Zara Black Geometric High-Top sneakers do not feature Adidas’ proprietary Boost cushioning and Primeknit construction, they do a decent job of re-creating the look, complete with linear design details throughout the upper. Zara’s sneaker also features a pull tab at the heel.

Zara Black Geometric High TopZara’s Black Geometric High-Top is available now for $59.90. Zara

According to Zara’s product description, the Black Geometric High-Top features a “wrap around design with rubberised print on the upper” composed of a “stretch material making them easier to put them on.”

The Zara Black Geometric High-Top is available now for $59.90 at zara.com.

