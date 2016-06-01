Drop Info Revealed For Yeezy Season 2 Crepe Boots

Yeezy Season 2 crepe boots. Courtesy of End.

Rumors have been circulating that there would be a Yeezy drop on June 6, and now it’s confirmed thanks to some retailers that have started to announce the release on social media.

The Yeezy Season 2 crepe boot will drop next Monday in select retailers worldwide. End Clothing, a U.K. store, has opened registration for a draw. Registration is open through June 6 at 5 a.m. EDT, and the store will randomly select winners and notify them within 24 hours of the draw closing. Stockholm retailer Paul and Friends also announced via Instagram that it will be stocking a limited quantity of the boots available on June 6.

Introducing the #Yeezy Season 2 Crepe Boot (£419). Available in Men and Women's sizing. Launching Monday 6th June. To register for this launch head over to https://launches.endclothing.com/#/ A post shared by END. (@end_clothing) on May 31, 2016 at 6:32am PDT

The lace-up, mid-calf boots have a beige suede upper and crepe sole — a more pared-down, sneaker-like version of the Yeezy 950 boots released last fall and the 1050 boots that appeared in the Yeezy Season 3 show. The retail price is $645, and there will be both men’s and women’s sizing available.

The crepe boots are not affiliated with Adidas Originals, which is handling the Yeezy Boost sneakers. It’s been reported that the boots are actually produced in Spain. Meanwhile, Adidas has said on its Twitter that there will be another sneaker release in the coming weeks. Ahead of the drop, Adidas will make its Confirmed reservation app available to European customers.

Although Kanye West often wears unreleased Yeezys, we haven’t seen him in this style very often. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, did reveal that the next Yeezy Boost drop will be the gray 750s with a glow-in-the-dark sole. She’s already been gifting pairs to family members including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Best special delivery on a Saturday!! #Yeezy #love #yeezyseason3 #thankyoukanye A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 28, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

