Reservations For Next Yeezy Boost 750 Open Wednesday

Adidas Originals Yeezy Boost 750 light grey. Courtesy of brand.

Reservations for the grey Yeezy Boost 750 via Adidas’ Confirmed app are set to open Wednesday. Update: Those who want to reserve a pair must register on the app by noon EDT on June 8. Those in Berlin, London and Milan must also register by noon CET. Reservations will open at 4 p.m.

Sign up for adidas Confirmed by 12pm CET/EST on June 8 to be eligible to reserve #YEEZYBOOST later that afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fjMXv7Vqgd — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) June 7, 2016

Adidas has made some major changes to the app and has expanded it to additional U.S. cities as well as London, Milan and Berlin. Customers are prompted to pre-enter their information including their shoe size to make the reservation process quicker. The brand has also announced that the shoes will retail for $350 — the same price as previous 750s.

Adidas Originals will tweet out when the Confirmed app is open. For past releases, the shoes have sold out within minutes of the app closing. In addition to being available on the app, the shoes will also be in select global retailers. Some stores have already shared information on raffles, indicating that once again retailers will only have a limited number of pairs.

It's just made differently. #YEEZYBOOST 750 by Kanye West. June 11. A video posted by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Jun 5, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

The Adidas Confirmed App showing the reservation details for the new Yeezy Boost 750 in grey. Adidas.

