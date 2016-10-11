Yeezy Boost 350 V2: Photos Surface of the Sneakers Dropping on Black Friday

By / October 11, 2016
Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black Friday
The Yeezy Boost 350 V2s coming on Black Friday (Nov. 25).
Yeezy Mafia.

Rumors continue to circulate that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will drop in three new colorways on Black Friday (Nov. 25).

Last week, we saw renderings courtesy of Twitter account Yeezy Mafia, which showed that the shoes will be offered with all-black knit uppers, with side stripes in green, red and copper. Now, real photos are starting to emerge across social media.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Courtesy Image.
Yeezy Boost 350 V2Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Courtesy Image.
Yeezy Boost 350 V2Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Courtesy Image.

The shoes have “SPLY-350” branding on the side. We’ve seen Kanye West wearing a similar pair with a white side stripe, which could also release soon. The first V2 was released at the end of September.

Yeezy Boost 350 v2Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Courtesy of Adidas.

There could be many more colors to come from Kanye West and Adidas. Last week, Adidas updated the Adidas.com/yeezy landing page with 15 color swatches, hinting at future colorways.

Adidas Yeezy Landing PageAdidas has updated its Yeezy landing page with these color swatches. Courtesy of Adidas.

Despite these photos emerging, Adidas has not yet confirmed any addition V2 releases. It has, however, confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 750 in “Light Brown” will arrive Saturday.

 

