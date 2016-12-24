Dogs and Cats Flaunting Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Sneakers Are Winning Social Media

A dog reacts to a camera. REX Shutterstock.

Pet owners are getting creative when it comes to doggy style — dressing up their precious pooches in the latest kicks by Kanye West.

Canines — and cats, too — are pictured flaunting the designer’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White” sneakers on social media networks after the footwear debuted Dec. 17 and quickly sold out on the sportswear giant’s website.

Even dogs loves Yeezys #yeezy #yeezyboost #yeezyboost350 #yeezyboost350v2 #yeezyboost350v2blackandwhite #yeezyboost350v2copper #yeezyboost350v2red A photo posted by yeezy addiction (@yeezy_addiction) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:14am PST

My 🐶#boost #adidasoriginal#adidas#yeezyboost #yeezy350 #sneakers#instalike#totallook#snapseed#streetsnap#BestOfStreetwear #sneakerhead#wdywt#yeezyboost350#yeezyboostallday#outfit#streetstyle#kanyewest#街拍#潮#今天穿这样#喜欢请点赞#pet#dog#萌宠 A photo posted by Melon.wong (@wakemelonup) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:25pm PST

Some sneakerheads reacted on the interwebs with biting memes and complaints about technical difficulties they experienced with their orders. And there was also howling about long lines outside of some select retailers that dominated the dialogue.

But for some fans who were successful in scoring the hotly anticipated sneakers, their spoils shined in a virtual dog and pony (and cat) show.

“Even dogs loves Yeezys,” aptly summed up an image of a delighted furry friend wearing four Yeezy sneakers. The pint-sized pooch flashed a Pavlov-like expression while in the wares, with its tongue agape.

A perplexed-looking black pug didn’t quite fit all four of the Yeezys strapped to its paws. The two front legs were styled with a pair of Yeezy 350V2 “Black/White” kicks, and the two hind legs were clad in Yeezy “Turtle Dove” colors.

Similarly, a blond, fluffy puppy gave a puzzling stare to its master while laced up in the same Yeezy styles: “My #boost,” read the caption.

“Thats ma dog ✨💚😎!!!” an Instagram user commented on a picture of his pet cloaked in a Bathing Ape hoodie with a pair of Yeezy 350V2s.

However, not all members of the animal kingdom think Kanye West’s gear is the cat’s meow.

“Yeezy yeezy yeezy?” a pet owner tweeted, attaching a photo of a kitten peeping the kicks with a curious expression. In another post on Instagram, a feline kept its distance but fixed its eyes on two pairs of Kanye’s previously released shoes.

Meanwhile, Barneys New York hasn’t left Yeezy seekers in the dog house. The luxury retailer is running a contest on Facebook for the chance to purchase a pair of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/White.” Customers must like Barneys’ Facebook page and then enter using the form on the page.

The contest end Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET.