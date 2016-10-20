There Could Be Another Yeezy Release in October

By / October 20, 2016
Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black White
The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black and white.
Instagram/Yeezy Mafia.

Yeezy fans: Just when you thought releases could be over for October, it seems that there could be another drop before the end of the month.

Twitter account Yeezy Mafia is reporting that it has confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black and white will be released on Oct. 29.

Related
Customs Officials Seize $32 Million Worth of Fake Nike and Adidas Sneakers

 

97Bertha
60 mins
I must say you have hi quality posts here. Your page should go viral. You need initial...
Link vao cmd368
3 weeks
Hello this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or...
latest
1 month
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site provided...

Yeezy Mafia had originally reported that the shoes would be available on Nov. 5, but has since updated it.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Adidas could push the date forward so stay tuned ⏪⏪⏪ #YEEZYBOOST

A photo posted by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on

 

This latest Yeezy follows the release of the first Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that dropped at the end of September in the “Beluga” colorway. Since then, we’ve also seen Adidas and Kanye West release the Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.”

Yeezy Boost 350 v2Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Courtesy of Adidas.
Yeezy Boost 750 "Light Brown"Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.” Courtesy of brand.

According to a report by StockX that cites sales figures from SportsOneSource’s SSIData, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” was the top-selling retail sneaker in the U.S. — in terms of total dollars made — during the week ending Sept. 24, beating out Nike’s ever-popular Air Force 1.

Adidas hasn’t confirmed Oct. 29 as the release date for the black and white V2, but likely will within the next few days. Yeezy Mafia is also reporting that three V2s will be available on Black Friday (Nov. 25) in black with a green, red or copper stripe.

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black Friday ReleaseThe Yeezy Boost 350 V2s coming on Black Friday (Nov. 25). Yeezy Mafia.

Want More?

Chinese Designer Destroys Yeezy Boosts to Make a Face Mask

Watch a YouTuber Turn Yeezy Cleats Into Wearable Sneakers

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Prank Yeezy Boost Fans

30 Pairs of the Yeezy Boost 750 Are Being Auctioned Off to Help Relief Efforts in Haiti

Watch These Adidas Yeezy 350 V2s Get Sent Into Space

12 thoughts on “There Could Be Another Yeezy Release in October

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Great blog here! Additionally your web site a lot
    uup vwry fast! What host arre you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink in your host?
    I want my site loaded up as fast as yours lol.

    Reply

  3. 所有している不動産を売却するときは、マンションの一括査定サービスを利用すると買取価格の相場が分かって便利です。このくらいの価格帯であれば売れるのではないか、という大体の相場がつかめます。と同時に、一括査定をすることによってマンションの販売に力を入れている業者が分かりますので、そのなかから相性の良さそうな不動産会社さんを見つけます。なるべく高く売ってくれそうな不動産会社さんで、かつ話しやすいタイプの人が理想ですね。契約については、この不動産会社さんに任せよう！と決めたのであれば専任でもいいですし、いくつかの仲介業者さんに任せたいのであれば一般媒介でも良いでしょう。ただ、もちろん専任媒介契約にした方が仲介業者さんは張り切ります。

    Reply

  5. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do
    you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
    A small number of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not operating
    correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have
    any ideas to help fix this issue?

    Reply

  9. hi!,I love your writing very so much! share we keep in touch more approximately your post
    on AOL? I require an expert in this house to unravel my problem.
    May be that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.

    Reply

  10. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a new
    scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable
    information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole
    neighborhood will likely be thankful to you.

    Reply

  11. Hello this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors
    or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog
    soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get
    guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be
    greatly appreciated!

    Reply