There Could Be Another Yeezy Release in October

Yeezy fans: Just when you thought releases could be over for October, it seems that there could be another drop before the end of the month.
Twitter account Yeezy Mafia is reporting that it has confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black and white will be released on Oct. 29.
Yeezy Mafia had originally reported that the shoes would be available on Nov. 5, but has since updated it.
This latest Yeezy follows the release of the first Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that dropped at the end of September in the “Beluga” colorway. Since then, we’ve also seen Adidas and Kanye West release the Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.”
According to a report by StockX that cites sales figures from SportsOneSource’s SSIData, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” was the top-selling retail sneaker in the U.S. — in terms of total dollars made — during the week ending Sept. 24, beating out Nike’s ever-popular Air Force 1.
Adidas hasn’t confirmed Oct. 29 as the release date for the black and white V2, but likely will within the next few days. Yeezy Mafia is also reporting that three V2s will be available on Black Friday (Nov. 25) in black with a green, red or copper stripe.
