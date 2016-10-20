There Could Be Another Yeezy Release in October

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black and white. Instagram/Yeezy Mafia.

Yeezy fans: Just when you thought releases could be over for October, it seems that there could be another drop before the end of the month.

Twitter account Yeezy Mafia is reporting that it has confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in black and white will be released on Oct. 29.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

NEW FINAL CONFIRMED DATE

29TH OCTOBER 2016

MORE PAIRS FOR EVERYONE#YEEZYBOOST #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/MXhbY1JyeW — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) October 20, 2016

Yeezy Mafia had originally reported that the shoes would be available on Nov. 5, but has since updated it.

Adidas is moving the Yeezy date 😐 — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) October 19, 2016

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Adidas could push the date forward so stay tuned ⏪⏪⏪ #YEEZYBOOST A photo posted by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Oct 19, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

This latest Yeezy follows the release of the first Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that dropped at the end of September in the “Beluga” colorway. Since then, we’ve also seen Adidas and Kanye West release the Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.”

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Courtesy of Adidas.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown.” Courtesy of brand.

According to a report by StockX that cites sales figures from SportsOneSource’s SSIData, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” was the top-selling retail sneaker in the U.S. — in terms of total dollars made — during the week ending Sept. 24, beating out Nike’s ever-popular Air Force 1.

Adidas hasn’t confirmed Oct. 29 as the release date for the black and white V2, but likely will within the next few days. Yeezy Mafia is also reporting that three V2s will be available on Black Friday (Nov. 25) in black with a green, red or copper stripe.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2s coming on Black Friday (Nov. 25). Yeezy Mafia.

Want More?

Chinese Designer Destroys Yeezy Boosts to Make a Face Mask

Watch a YouTuber Turn Yeezy Cleats Into Wearable Sneakers

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Prank Yeezy Boost Fans

30 Pairs of the Yeezy Boost 750 Are Being Auctioned Off to Help Relief Efforts in Haiti

Watch These Adidas Yeezy 350 V2s Get Sent Into Space