Black Yeezy Boost 350 Raffles To Enter Now

The black Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers. Courtesy of brand.

On Tuesday, Adidas opened its Confirmed app for customers in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to reserve a pair of the black Yeezy Boost 350s being released on Feb. 19. The app opened and closed within 22 minutes, leaving many empty-handed.

Adidas will still be offering the sneakers to purchase online on the release date, and several select global retailers are carrying the shoes too. Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs and YCMC are among those who will stock the sneaker. Despite Kanye West promising that his collections would become more widely available, it still seems most retailers are running raffles or giving out tickets for limited stock.

The black Yeezy Boost 350s will retail for $200. This colorway was first released in October 2015, in addition to three other colorways throughout last year. Last week, West showed his Yeezy Season 3 collection at Madison Square Garden, which confirmed that there are more Yeezy sneaker releases to come, as well as a new 1050 boot.

See below for information on Yeezy raffles both in the U.S. and internationally to enter before Friday’s release.

Level Shoe District, Dubai: Customers can enter a raffle in store until Feb. 17 at 11 p.m.

YCMC: Customers can enter the online raffle through Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. One registration per customer. Winners will be notified via email on Feb. 19 and must respond within one hour. Valid U.S. shipping address is required.

DTS, Oak Park, Ill.: Customers can head to the store to fill out a raffle ticket through Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Winners will be notified the same day by 8 p.m. The store is also running a second contest with Modern Notoriety via Instagram. Customers must follow both @modernnotoriety and @shopdts. Then like the photo posted about the contest, tag three friends in the comments and regram the photo using the hashtag #yeezydts and include U.S. sneaker size. Instagram profiles created solely to enter the contest will not be qualified.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Pirate Black Release Information We will be running an in-store raffle where winners will be given the opportunity to purchase a pair of Yeezy Boost 350’s. Please come in to our store at 1117 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL to fill out a raffle ticket. We will be giving out raffle tickets today until Thursday at 6 PM. Winners will be notified Thursday around 8 PM. Thanks and Good Luck! A photo posted by dts. (@shopdts) on Feb 15, 2016 at 11:47am PST

Consortium, U.K.: Customers can sign up in store for a chance to purchase in store. To purchase online, customers should follow @Consortium on Instagram, like the post about the raffle, regram the photo using the hashtags #yeezyboost #yeezyboost350 #yeezyatconsortium and hashtag your U.K. shoe size. Winners will be contacted by direct message on Instagram on Feb. 19 after 8 p.m. GMT.

Shinzo, Paris: The in-store raffle has already ended, but the store is also offering a chance to win online. Fill out this form to register through 12 p.m. UTC on Feb. 18. Winners will be randomly selected. One entry per person.

Cotton Club, Monza, Italy: Follow @Cottonclubshop_com on Instagram, regram the Yeezy photo, add your U.K. shoe size as well as @Cottonclubshop_com in the caption, add the hashtags #Cottonclubshop_com, #yeezyboost350 and #adidasoriginals. Contest ends at 11:59 p.m. UTC. Winners will be announced via Instagram. Worldwide shipping is available.

Solestop; Markham, Ontario, Canada: Offering both in-store and online raffles. In-store raffle takes place through Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. EST. One entry per person and valid photo ID required. For online raffle, regram the Yeezy raffle photo, and add #solestopyeezyboost and @solestop in the caption. Must also fill out form located at the link in Solestop’s Instagram bio. Also one entry per person.

Want More?

Kanye West Wears Unreleased Yeezy Boost 750s Over The Weekend

How To Get The Black Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s

Celebrities Wearing Yeezy Boost Sneakers

A Closer Look At All The Shoes In The Yeezy Season 3 Show